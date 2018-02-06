GALVESTON COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT CONTINUES OFFING NO-COST FLU VACCINATIONS
By: Galveston County Health District
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Galveston County
Health District (GCHD) continues to offer no cost flu vaccine
at its immunization clinic and several off-site locations.
More than 1,300 no-cost flu vaccines have been
administered by GCHD since the effort started in late
December.
Flu vaccines will be available at the following locations
during the week of February 5, 2018: Wednesday
February 7, 2018, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization
Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104,
Texas City, Thursday, February 8, 2018 8 a.m.-5 p.m.:
GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry
Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.:
College of the Mainland Technical Vocational Building,
1200 N Amburn Road, Room T1150, Texas City, Friday,
February 9, 2018 o 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization
Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite
B-104, Texas City
So far this flu season, 3,998 confirmed cases of the flu
have been reported to GCHD, compared to just 654 during
the same period last season. Although the flu is not
a condition healthcare providers are required to report to
their local health department, reported cases are a good
indication of the overall trend.
People 6-months and older should be vaccinated for
the flu. Vaccination is especially important for certain
high-risk groups. People 65 and older, pregnant women,
young children and those with chronic health conditions
are at higher risk for serious complications or even death
if they get the flu.
Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, cough, sore
throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches and fatigue.
People with a combination
of these symptoms
should promptly see their
medical provider.
In addition to vaccination,
people should
help stop the spread of
the flu and other illness
by covering all coughs
and sneezes, washing
their hands frequently,
disinfecting commonly
touched surfaces and
staying at home when
sick.
While flu spreads every
year, the timing, severity,
and length of the season
varies from one year to
another. Flu outbreaks
typically happen as early
as October and can last
as late as May.
GCHD has offered the
flu vaccine at no cost at is
immunization clinic since
late December 2017, in
addition to several offsite
clinics.
For more information
on the flu and future nocost
clinics, visit www.
gchdorg/flu.
