GALVESTON COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT CONTINUES OFFING NO-COST FLU VACCINATIONS

By: Galveston County Health District

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Galveston County

Health District (GCHD) continues to offer no cost flu vaccine

at its immunization clinic and several off-site locations.

More than 1,300 no-cost flu vaccines have been

administered by GCHD since the effort started in late

December.

Flu vaccines will be available at the following locations

during the week of February 5, 2018: Wednesday

February 7, 2018, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization

Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104,

Texas City, Thursday, February 8, 2018 8 a.m.-5 p.m.:

GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry

Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.:

College of the Mainland Technical Vocational Building,

1200 N Amburn Road, Room T1150, Texas City, Friday,

February 9, 2018 o 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization

Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite

B-104, Texas City

So far this flu season, 3,998 confirmed cases of the flu

have been reported to GCHD, compared to just 654 during

the same period last season. Although the flu is not

a condition healthcare providers are required to report to

their local health department, reported cases are a good

indication of the overall trend.

People 6-months and older should be vaccinated for

the flu. Vaccination is especially important for certain

high-risk groups. People 65 and older, pregnant women,

young children and those with chronic health conditions

are at higher risk for serious complications or even death

if they get the flu.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, cough, sore

throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches and fatigue.

People with a combination

of these symptoms

should promptly see their

medical provider.

In addition to vaccination,

people should

help stop the spread of

the flu and other illness

by covering all coughs

and sneezes, washing

their hands frequently,

disinfecting commonly

touched surfaces and

staying at home when

sick.

While flu spreads every

year, the timing, severity,

and length of the season

varies from one year to

another. Flu outbreaks

typically happen as early

as October and can last

as late as May.

GCHD has offered the

flu vaccine at no cost at is

immunization clinic since

late December 2017, in

addition to several offsite

clinics.

For more information

on the flu and future nocost

clinics, visit www.

gchdorg/flu.