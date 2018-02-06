ROLLIN’ ROLLIN’ ROLLIN’… SEMI-TRUCKS FILLED WITH 1.2 MILLION PACKAGES OF GIRL SCOUT COOKIES ROLL INTO HOUSTON FEBRUARY 10

Southeast Texas

(February 1, 2018) –

It’s the day Girl Scout

cookie lovers have

been waiting for. Girl

Scout Cookies are

rolling into southeast

Texas beginning

Saturday, February 10.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

at Sam Houston Race

Park, hundreds of Girl

Scout volunteers will

be unloading more than

1.2 million packages

of Girl Scout Cookies

from dozens of semitrucks

that will line the

event park. The cookies

will be delivered to

customers in the following days by Girl Scouts who took

pre-orders in January.

“Seeing hundreds of volunteers working together to

unload the volume of cookies they do each year in support

of girls learning important life skills is really a sight

to behold,” said Mary Vitek, CEO for Girl Scouts of San

Jacinto Council (GSSJC). “Customers see cookies, but

these volunteers really understand that while they are

pretty delicious, Girl Scout Cookies are an opportunity

for girls to do extraordinary things.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest entrepreneurial

program for girls in the world that teaches girls

essential life skills, including goal setting, decision making,

money management, people skills and business ethics.

That’s not all. Girl Scout Cookies also power amazing

experiences for girls, including outdoor, high adventure

and travel opportunities, exposure to STEM and the arts

as well as providing ways to improve their communities

through service projects.

At the beginning of the sale GSSJC announced its

goal to donate 120,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies

to members of the military and first responders who supported

relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey. Customers

interested in participating in the program can ask that

their purchase be donated to support Cookies4Heroes.

Cookies4Heroes

Helped us donate 10,000 cases of Girl Scout Cookies to

local heroes this cookie season!

Following their extraordinary efforts during Hurricane

Harvey, Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council wants to tell

first responders across southeast Texas thank you with a

package of Girl Scout Cookies this season.

All you need to do is encourage cookie customers to

donate their purchases to the Cookies4Heroes (Virtual

Cookie Share) program! This is a great option for customers

who want to support Girl Scouts without taking home

packages of cookies.

Looking for cookies?

Here’s how to find them. https://www.gssjc.org/en/cookies/

find-cookies.html

Beginning February 23 at 4 p.m., girls will sell cookies

at booths located outside of retail locations. To find a

booth in their area, customers can visit www.girlscoutcookies.

org or download the Cookie Finder App from

iTunes or Google Play .

GSSJC’s Cookie Program ends March 25.

We’re Girl Scouts of the USA

We’re 2.6 million strong—1.8 million girls and 800,000

adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L.

(Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change

the world. Chartered by GSUSA to provide Girl Scouting

locally, Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council, a United Way

agency, is one of the largest Girl Scout councils in the

country serving more than 56,000 girl members and

17,000 adults in 26 southeast Texas counties. For more

information, call 1-800-392-4340 or visit www.gssjc.org.