ROLLIN’ ROLLIN’ ROLLIN’… SEMI-TRUCKS FILLED WITH 1.2 MILLION PACKAGES OF GIRL SCOUT COOKIES ROLL INTO HOUSTON FEBRUARY 10
Southeast Texas
(February 1, 2018) –
It’s the day Girl Scout
cookie lovers have
been waiting for. Girl
Scout Cookies are
rolling into southeast
Texas beginning
Saturday, February 10.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
at Sam Houston Race
Park, hundreds of Girl
Scout volunteers will
be unloading more than
1.2 million packages
of Girl Scout Cookies
from dozens of semitrucks
that will line the
event park. The cookies
will be delivered to
customers in the following days by Girl Scouts who took
pre-orders in January.
“Seeing hundreds of volunteers working together to
unload the volume of cookies they do each year in support
of girls learning important life skills is really a sight
to behold,” said Mary Vitek, CEO for Girl Scouts of San
Jacinto Council (GSSJC). “Customers see cookies, but
these volunteers really understand that while they are
pretty delicious, Girl Scout Cookies are an opportunity
for girls to do extraordinary things.”
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest entrepreneurial
program for girls in the world that teaches girls
essential life skills, including goal setting, decision making,
money management, people skills and business ethics.
That’s not all. Girl Scout Cookies also power amazing
experiences for girls, including outdoor, high adventure
and travel opportunities, exposure to STEM and the arts
as well as providing ways to improve their communities
through service projects.
At the beginning of the sale GSSJC announced its
goal to donate 120,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies
to members of the military and first responders who supported
relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey. Customers
interested in participating in the program can ask that
their purchase be donated to support Cookies4Heroes.
Cookies4Heroes
Helped us donate 10,000 cases of Girl Scout Cookies to
local heroes this cookie season!
Following their extraordinary efforts during Hurricane
Harvey, Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council wants to tell
first responders across southeast Texas thank you with a
package of Girl Scout Cookies this season.
All you need to do is encourage cookie customers to
donate their purchases to the Cookies4Heroes (Virtual
Cookie Share) program! This is a great option for customers
who want to support Girl Scouts without taking home
packages of cookies.
Looking for cookies?
Here’s how to find them. https://www.gssjc.org/en/cookies/
find-cookies.html
Beginning February 23 at 4 p.m., girls will sell cookies
at booths located outside of retail locations. To find a
booth in their area, customers can visit www.girlscoutcookies.
org or download the Cookie Finder App from
iTunes or Google Play .
GSSJC’s Cookie Program ends March 25.
We’re Girl Scouts of the USA
We’re 2.6 million strong—1.8 million girls and 800,000
adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L.
(Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change
the world. Chartered by GSUSA to provide Girl Scouting
locally, Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council, a United Way
agency, is one of the largest Girl Scout councils in the
country serving more than 56,000 girl members and
17,000 adults in 26 southeast Texas counties. For more
information, call 1-800-392-4340 or visit www.gssjc.org.
