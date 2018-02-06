STATE SALES TAX REVENUE TOTALED NEARLY $2.7 BILLION IN JANUARY

By: Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said

today that state sales tax revenue totaled $2.67 billion in

January, 9.1 percent more than in January 2017.

“Growth in sales tax revenue occurred across all

major economic sectors,” Hegar said. “The strong

growth in revenue was led by collections from the mining,

construction and wholesale trade sectors. The

manufacturing, retail trade and restaurant sectors also

saw strong gains.”

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending

in January 2018 was up 10.8 percent compared to

the same period a year ago. Sales tax revenue is the

largest source of state funding for the state budget,

accounting for 58 percent of all tax collections.

Revenue from other major taxes on motor vehicle

sales and rentals, motor fuels and oil and natural gas

production also rose in January 2018:

motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $427.7 million,

up 5.1 percent from January 2017;

motor fuel taxes — $304.6 million, up 3 percent from

January 2017; and

oil and natural gas production taxes — $407 million,

up 63.9 percent from January 2017.

For details on all monthly collections, visit the

Comptroller’s Monthly State Revenue Watch.