STATE SALES TAX REVENUE TOTALED NEARLY $2.7 BILLION IN JANUARY
By: Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said
today that state sales tax revenue totaled $2.67 billion in
January, 9.1 percent more than in January 2017.
“Growth in sales tax revenue occurred across all
major economic sectors,” Hegar said. “The strong
growth in revenue was led by collections from the mining,
construction and wholesale trade sectors. The
manufacturing, retail trade and restaurant sectors also
saw strong gains.”
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending
in January 2018 was up 10.8 percent compared to
the same period a year ago. Sales tax revenue is the
largest source of state funding for the state budget,
accounting for 58 percent of all tax collections.
Revenue from other major taxes on motor vehicle
sales and rentals, motor fuels and oil and natural gas
production also rose in January 2018:
motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $427.7 million,
up 5.1 percent from January 2017;
motor fuel taxes — $304.6 million, up 3 percent from
January 2017; and
oil and natural gas production taxes — $407 million,
up 63.9 percent from January 2017.
For details on all monthly collections, visit the
Comptroller’s Monthly State Revenue Watch.
Leave a Comment