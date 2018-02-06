STUDENTS SHINE IN HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW & RODEO ART

By: TCISD Newsletter

Seven students are advancing from District Houston Livestock Show &

Rodeo Art contest to compete in Houston.

In the high school division, Audrey Slowey won Best of Show from TCHS;

Emily Devasier from TCHS won a Gold Medal and Rosalba Garza from

TCHS won a Gold Medal. In the junior high school division, Lennon Phillips

from Blocker won Best of Show and Isabel Stewart from Blocker won a Gold

Medal. In the elementary division, Gavin Scott from Levi Fry won Best of

Show and Jovani Gonzalez won a Gold Medal. Their teachers are Jennifer

Massie, Desiree Haddock, Aisling Jones and Lola Rios. Joan Finn from

LMHS is the school representative for this competition.