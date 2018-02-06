STUDENTS SHINE IN HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW & RODEO ART
By: TCISD Newsletter
Seven students are advancing from District Houston Livestock Show &
Rodeo Art contest to compete in Houston.
In the high school division, Audrey Slowey won Best of Show from TCHS;
Emily Devasier from TCHS won a Gold Medal and Rosalba Garza from
TCHS won a Gold Medal. In the junior high school division, Lennon Phillips
from Blocker won Best of Show and Isabel Stewart from Blocker won a Gold
Medal. In the elementary division, Gavin Scott from Levi Fry won Best of
Show and Jovani Gonzalez won a Gold Medal. Their teachers are Jennifer
Massie, Desiree Haddock, Aisling Jones and Lola Rios. Joan Finn from
LMHS is the school representative for this competition.
