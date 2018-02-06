Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img
Home / Community / STUDENTS SHINE IN HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW & RODEO ART

STUDENTS SHINE IN HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW & RODEO ART

By
/
On Feb 6, 2018
/
At 6:53pm
/
In Community , Education , Education
45 Views

By: TCISD Newsletter
Seven students are advancing from District Houston Livestock Show &
Rodeo Art contest to compete in Houston.
In the high school division, Audrey Slowey won Best of Show from TCHS;
Emily Devasier from TCHS won a Gold Medal and Rosalba Garza from
TCHS won a Gold Medal. In the junior high school division, Lennon Phillips
from Blocker won Best of Show and Isabel Stewart from Blocker won a Gold
Medal. In the elementary division, Gavin Scott from Levi Fry won Best of
Show and Jovani Gonzalez won a Gold Medal. Their teachers are Jennifer
Massie, Desiree Haddock, Aisling Jones and Lola Rios. Joan Finn from
LMHS is the school representative for this competition.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google+
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
You May Also Like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

It is main inner container footer text