TROLLS, POLITICS AND HARRY POTTER

Let’s take a minute—or more—and talk about trolls. Now,

when I say trolls, I don’t mean those fairytale creatures

that are often found living at the bottom of bridges. I

mean the real-life people who take pleasure in starting

arguments and causing a stir on the internet.

Now the thing about trolls is that, more often than

not, they are just people who have no other productive

means of spending their time; so they resort to being

rude, hateful and problematic online as a means to fill

their otherwise empty lives. Please excuse my bluntness

and my harsh statement, but I highly doubt that any person

with a job, a family or school related factors to focus

on would spend their time “trolling” on the Internet. The

majority of our time is spent on more important things

and on improving our lives and the lives of our families.

Unfortunately trolls exist and I have had to deal with my

fair share of them. And since they are everywhere, I think

I can safely assume that you have dealt with your fair

share as well. The encounters I have had with trolls have

ranged from those individuals who like to judge and hate

on a person’s musical, celebrity and other entertainment

choices to individuals who like to negatively comment on

a person’s beliefs, choices and political opinions.

Now, you know what I like about living in this country?

It’s that we are all entitled to our own opinions, and that

we can all get along regardless of what these opinions

are. For example, I have been a fan of the Harry Potter

series since I was 10, but my best friend hates the series.

Has this negatively affected our friendship? Nope. As a

matter of fact, she respects that I am a fan of the series

and is willing to listen when I go into one of my “Harry

Potter obsessed moments.” But that is because my

friend isn’t the type of person to make hateful comments

over a person’s preferences.

Let’s focus on politics for a bit. Now, in the interests

of keeping things unbiased, I am not going to reveal

my political beliefs and affiliations. However, in our current

political climate, it would be unintelligent to remain

ignorant about politics and act like they didn’t affect

you. I will admit, there are times when I wish I could

ignore the politics of the world—and everything that is

taking place—because it just puts me in a foul mood.

But since it affects me, as it does all of you, we have to

stay informed. And, as a millennial, the majority of the

information I obtain comes from social media and the

Internet version of news sources. Since those sources

are a type of “free for all”, I can say with 100% certainty

that I will come across people whose opinions differ from

mine—trolls and otherwise.

So what exactly makes up the difference between trolls

and people who have differing political and world-related

opinions? Well in the case of the latter, the “non-trolls”

are those people who have different political opinions,

but can respect each other’s opinions and even have

a conversation regarding these differences. A troll, on

the other hand, is someone who goes around making

generalizations and hateful comments about their opposing

side. The best way I can describe this is when troll

conservatives call liberals “snowflakes” and when troll

liberals say that conservatives are “racist”. Just to put it

out there, neither of these are true.

Personally, I fall under the “non-troll” category. I have

my political beliefs. The only people who know my beliefs

are the people who I am extremely close to. So much

so, that I have family members who don’t even know my

political affiliations and beliefs, simply because we just

aren’t that close. Of the family and friends who do know

my political side and opinions, the majority of them are

on the same side as me (If I am a conservative, they are

too; if I am a liberal, they are too), but I do have people

in my life that fall under the opposite side. But you know

what’s awesome? Despite our difference of opinion, we

still get along just fine. Why? Because we don’t find the

need to be rude, condescending, hateful, judgmental and

just horrid all around.

I want to tell you a story. I have this friend who I have

known my entire life. Our parents have been friends for

over 30 years and the two of us grew up together. Up until

my family and I moved away from Louisiana (where I was

born), both of our families would see each other for every

birthday, almost every holiday and other family-related

events in between. I would even go as far as to say that

he is “my brother from another mother.” My family moved

away in 2003 and

I finally got to see

my friend again

in December of

last year, 14 years

later. Obviously, in

those 14 years, the

two of us grew up,

became smarter

and became more

informed about

everything going

on in our world.

And, through

being informed,

we were able to

form our own opinions about the world, the people in

it, and—yes—politics. Come to find out, he and I have

completely different political opinions, but I will say

that both of us fall in the middle between the two sides

(Republican/Democrat and Conservative/Liberal) with

him leaning more towards one side and me leaning

more towards the other. But we have not let this affect

our friendship whatsoever. We have conversations about

the important topics and, when we cannot come to an

agreement, we simply agree to disagree. Bottom-line: we

refuse to let politics affect our relationship.

And so I say, we should all try to be more like this and

less like the trolls. We live in a world filled with people

who have all sorts of opinions, beliefs and preferences.

You will come across people whose opinions, beliefs

and preferences do not match up to yours. But we are

all adults and we are all mature enough to respect these

differences, and get along regardless. In my opinion, as

long as you aren’t racist, prejudice or discriminatory in

any manner, you can have whatever political opinion you

want.

About me: I like Harry Potter, I like pop music, I like

movies with my favorite celebrities and I like a range

of TV shows—from light-hearted to thought provoking.

I have my political affiliation, I have my thoughts about

current events and movements (DACA, feminism, ETC)

and I know that many of your opinions and thoughts will

not match mine. But, if you can respect me, I can respect

you. At the end of the day, be a good person. Don’t be a

troll. Because those trolls are the type of people who will

get nowhere in life.

(99 percent sure that I unintentionally revealed my

political side at some point in this article but I’ll just say

nothing and leave it to your interpretation).