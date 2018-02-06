VALENTINE’S DAY AT MOODY GARDENS

By Trishna Buch

Now that February has arrived, this means that

Valentine’s Day is upon us. A few weeks ago we told

you about a Valentine’s Day sail and a restaurant offering

a Valentine’s Day special, as well as a Valentine’s

bike date from Zagster. We want to continue this streak

of letting you know about exciting offers and activities

on or around Valentine’s Day, by using this issue to

briefly discuss the Valentine’s Day activities offered by

Moody Gardens. Read on to learn more about dinners,

a cruise and much more.

The first is a dinner, officially headlined as “Sea of

Love: A Romantic Dinner Under The Sea With Your

Valentine”. It will take place at the newly renovated

Aquarium Pyramid and when you make a reservation

for yourself and your partner, you will both be treated

to a three-course dinner, admission to the aquarium, a

meet and greet with a biologist, diver chats, your choice

of wine or champagne, a cash bar and the ability to

memorialize the evening with a rose for your significant

other and a souvenir photo. You can reserve a table at

one of five ocean exhibit areas including the Caribbean,

the Gulf Of Mexico or the South Atlantic. Interested couples

have two chances to enjoy this evening, because

it is offered on February 10th and February 17th. To

make a reservation, or for more information on cost and

otherwise, call 409-683-4237 or email grestaurant@

moodygardens.org.

If you and your partner are the type of people who

enjoy having their meal while taking a trip around the

ocean, then the “Love Boat Dinner Cruise” will be right

up your alley. On February 10th, from 6:00-9:00pm,

you can be treated to a buffet dinner and your choice

of wine or champagne, all while taking a cruise around

the Offats Bayou. By making a reservation, which will

cost between $210 and $230, you will also enjoy music,

dancing, a cash bar and—like the aforementioned dinner—

be able to memorialize the evening with a rose for

your significant other and a souvenir photo. To make a

reservation, or for more information, call 409-683-4419

or email lhuff@moodygardens.org.

In keeping with the idea of telling you about dinner

specials offered on or around Valentine’s Day, the next

offer is a Valentine’s dinner offered by Shearn’s Seafood

and Prime Steaks. On February 10th, for just $100, you

and your date can enjoy a multiple-course meal consisting

of a crawfish bisque with corn spoon bread, a sorbet,

a crispy Cornish game hen with Texas Cream Peas,

roasted spring vegetables & fresh herbs, and much

more. To make a reservation, simply go online to www.

moodygardens.com/valentines/ and follow the steps to

make a reservation for “Valentine’s Dinner at Shearn’s

Seafood and Prime Steaks” under the “Valentine’s Day

Getaway Activities” heading.

If you and your partner are the athletic and sporty

type, then the package offered by the Moody Gardens

Golf Course and Pelican Grille is the option for you!

According to the Moody Gardens website, on February

10th and 17th, you can enjoy a package that “includes

an 18-hole round of golf (cart fee included), one dozen

golf balls, one large bucket of range balls and a free

replay (subject to availability) all topped off with unlimited

food and drink, excluding alcohol. For more information

on this package and to reserve a tee time, go

online to www.moodygardensgolf.com/.

Now last, but certainly not least, is the opportunity to

treat yourself and your partner to some bliss and relaxation.

The Spa at Moody Gardens Hotel offers several

packages, including a Romantic Retreat at the cost of

$360. According to the spa’s website, the Romantic

Retreat offers “a 50-minute Couple’s Swedish massage

with Scandle Candle Body Butter, a Hot Stone Foot

Treatment, and Hydrotherapy,” all while relaxing in the

spa’s private room and enjoying some chocolate covered

strawberries and champagne. Along with a host of

other package options, at a range of prices and all of

which can be viewed at www.moodygardenshotel.com/

spa-and-fitness-center/spa-packages, you and yours

can choose to enjoy a couple’s massage in the private

couple’s suite. To learn more about all the offers, go

online to www.moodygardenshotel.com/spa-and-fitnesscenter.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show that

special person in your life how much you care about

them. So why not show it, by treating them to one of

these Moody Gardens offers? Although the majority of

these offers are available before and/or after February

14th, this does not mean that you cannot celebrate the

occasion multiple times. So go online to http://www.

moodygardens.com/valentines/ to learn more about

these offers and to choose the one that best meets your

needs.