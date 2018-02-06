VALENTINE’S DAY AT MOODY GARDENS
By Trishna Buch
Now that February has arrived, this means that
Valentine’s Day is upon us. A few weeks ago we told
you about a Valentine’s Day sail and a restaurant offering
a Valentine’s Day special, as well as a Valentine’s
bike date from Zagster. We want to continue this streak
of letting you know about exciting offers and activities
on or around Valentine’s Day, by using this issue to
briefly discuss the Valentine’s Day activities offered by
Moody Gardens. Read on to learn more about dinners,
a cruise and much more.
The first is a dinner, officially headlined as “Sea of
Love: A Romantic Dinner Under The Sea With Your
Valentine”. It will take place at the newly renovated
Aquarium Pyramid and when you make a reservation
for yourself and your partner, you will both be treated
to a three-course dinner, admission to the aquarium, a
meet and greet with a biologist, diver chats, your choice
of wine or champagne, a cash bar and the ability to
memorialize the evening with a rose for your significant
other and a souvenir photo. You can reserve a table at
one of five ocean exhibit areas including the Caribbean,
the Gulf Of Mexico or the South Atlantic. Interested couples
have two chances to enjoy this evening, because
it is offered on February 10th and February 17th. To
make a reservation, or for more information on cost and
otherwise, call 409-683-4237 or email grestaurant@
moodygardens.org.
If you and your partner are the type of people who
enjoy having their meal while taking a trip around the
ocean, then the “Love Boat Dinner Cruise” will be right
up your alley. On February 10th, from 6:00-9:00pm,
you can be treated to a buffet dinner and your choice
of wine or champagne, all while taking a cruise around
the Offats Bayou. By making a reservation, which will
cost between $210 and $230, you will also enjoy music,
dancing, a cash bar and—like the aforementioned dinner—
be able to memorialize the evening with a rose for
your significant other and a souvenir photo. To make a
reservation, or for more information, call 409-683-4419
or email lhuff@moodygardens.org.
In keeping with the idea of telling you about dinner
specials offered on or around Valentine’s Day, the next
offer is a Valentine’s dinner offered by Shearn’s Seafood
and Prime Steaks. On February 10th, for just $100, you
and your date can enjoy a multiple-course meal consisting
of a crawfish bisque with corn spoon bread, a sorbet,
a crispy Cornish game hen with Texas Cream Peas,
roasted spring vegetables & fresh herbs, and much
more. To make a reservation, simply go online to www.
moodygardens.com/valentines/ and follow the steps to
make a reservation for “Valentine’s Dinner at Shearn’s
Seafood and Prime Steaks” under the “Valentine’s Day
Getaway Activities” heading.
If you and your partner are the athletic and sporty
type, then the package offered by the Moody Gardens
Golf Course and Pelican Grille is the option for you!
According to the Moody Gardens website, on February
10th and 17th, you can enjoy a package that “includes
an 18-hole round of golf (cart fee included), one dozen
golf balls, one large bucket of range balls and a free
replay (subject to availability) all topped off with unlimited
food and drink, excluding alcohol. For more information
on this package and to reserve a tee time, go
online to www.moodygardensgolf.com/.
Now last, but certainly not least, is the opportunity to
treat yourself and your partner to some bliss and relaxation.
The Spa at Moody Gardens Hotel offers several
packages, including a Romantic Retreat at the cost of
$360. According to the spa’s website, the Romantic
Retreat offers “a 50-minute Couple’s Swedish massage
with Scandle Candle Body Butter, a Hot Stone Foot
Treatment, and Hydrotherapy,” all while relaxing in the
spa’s private room and enjoying some chocolate covered
strawberries and champagne. Along with a host of
other package options, at a range of prices and all of
which can be viewed at www.moodygardenshotel.com/
spa-and-fitness-center/spa-packages, you and yours
can choose to enjoy a couple’s massage in the private
couple’s suite. To learn more about all the offers, go
online to www.moodygardenshotel.com/spa-and-fitnesscenter.
Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show that
special person in your life how much you care about
them. So why not show it, by treating them to one of
these Moody Gardens offers? Although the majority of
these offers are available before and/or after February
14th, this does not mean that you cannot celebrate the
occasion multiple times. So go online to http://www.
moodygardens.com/valentines/ to learn more about
these offers and to choose the one that best meets your
needs.
