YOUR GALVESTON COUNTY DISTRICT CLERK

By Trishna Buch

Current Galveston County district clerk, John Kinard, is

running unopposed in this year’s primaries. Although he

does not have an opponent, we at The Post thought it

would be interesting to learn more about Kinard and his

role and responsibilities as a district clerk, so that all of

you got to know the man who has held the position for

the past five years.

Born and raised in Houston, Kinard graduated with

a degree in accounting from the University of Texas at

Arlington and a law degree from the Southern Methodist

University Dedman School of Law. His professional

career started off as a police officer in the Dallas police

force, before he went on to practice law in Dallas for a few

years. After a stint in practicing law, he applied to the FBI,

where his 27-year long career took him around the globe,

including to Louisiana, Kansas and Washington D.C.

However, after 27 years, when asked what he wanted to

do next, he said that he wanted to go back home to the

Houston-area.

According to the County of Galveston website, as a

district clerk, Kinard is responsible for being the “custodian

of all records relating to or lawfully deposited in the

clerk’s office,” including court pleadings and papers. As

district clerk, Kinard is also responsible for indexing and

securing all of the records, collecting filing fees and handling

funds that are awarded to minors.

Throughout his years as district clerk, Kinard has

taken his job quite seriously. Therefore, he has led—and

is still leading—several projects related to the clerk’s

office. One major project he took on was the process

of digitizing immigration records from 1850 to 1950. “At

that time, immigration records were kept by the state and

Galveston was a primary entry point for the immigrants,”

Kinard told me. When he was elected into the position, he

noticed that a lot of the documentation and records were

sitting, forgotten, on shelves. After receiving funds from

the Commissioners Court, Kinard got to work in digitizing

these immigration records. He told me that, today, a person

could go online to the Galveston County immigration

portal, via the county website, and view the immigration

records from all those years ago. “We do realize that we

have not been able to digitize all of the records, but a

person could—for example—type in any location and see

how many people came from a specific country, and see

who lived in a specific area at that time.”

But, when we spoke, what Kinard really wanted to get

the word out on, was the goings on with the Galveston

County jury system. The most important factor he wanted

to discuss was the jury fraud that has been taking place

in the county. Kinard told me that there are scammers

who will call people up and tell them that they failed to

attend their jury duty and they must get a green dot card

and read them the number off of the back of the card

or risk being arrested. “And when you read that number

from the back of the card, the scammers can get hold of

your money.” Kinard wanted to stress that not he, nor any

member of law enforcement, will call you and demand

money. He advised that, if you get a call like this, simply

hang up and then contact your local law enforcement.

He also told me about the new jury system he and the

county are working on implementing. He told me that the

current system, which is 25-years-old, is quite problematic

and inconvenient. “First of all, when you are summoned,

it is a week-long obligation,” Kinard told me. “And

to see if you have to appear the next day, you have to

call the automated system line every evening and listen

for your name; sometimes sitting through 100 names.”

Furthermore, the current system does not provide a way

for the summoned jurors to be told if a court date has

been cancelled. But with the new system—which they

hope to start implementing by May 21st—all of these

difficulties will be dealt with. Kinard told me that the new

system is going to be compatible with smartphones, and

once a person gave their cellphone number, they could

receive text or email alerts for jury summon cancellations

and reminders to attend. And with the new system, juror

questionnaires and other related documents could be

electronically scanned. The new system will also prove

helpful to the county because, with the use of effective

Mailing Enhancement Services, it would be ensured that

jury summons would go out to correct addresses, thereby

reducing postal costs.

Last, but not least, Kinard spoke to me about the passport

renewal and application services available at the

district clerk’s office in the North County Annex, located

at 174 Calder Road in League City. Kinard told me that,

while people can have passport renewals and applications

completed at the post office and the annex, the

annex is more convenient as there is no appointment

required. Furthermore, the application fee is the same

and pictures are only $10 plus tax. And, on March 10th

and 24th, from 9:00am to 2:00pm, the annex will be offering

these services in order to benefit those individuals

who cannot take care of their passport requirements on

the weekdays. For more information contact the district

clerk’s office at 409-766-2424 or 281-316-8729.

Despite not having an opponent, Kinard has been continuously

campaigning. He told me he will make appearances

at different community events and give talks at different

locations such as schools. He also invites anyone

to go online and look at the public records, or to even go

down to the district clerk’s office. And as district clerk,

he told me that his immediate goals are to deal with the

challenges of the jury summons system, by implementing

the new system as soon as possible.

Now that February has arrived, this means that

Valentine’s Day is upon us. A few weeks ago we told

you about a Valentine’s Day sail and a restaurant offering

a Valentine’s Day special, as well as a Valentine’s

bike date from Zagster. We want to continue this streak

of letting you know about exciting offers and activities

on or around Valentine’s Day, by using this issue to

briefly discuss the Valentine’s Day activities offered by

Moody Gardens. Read on to learn more about dinners,

a cruise and much more.

The first is a dinner, officially headlined as “Sea of

Love: A Romantic Dinner Under The Sea With Your

Valentine”. It will take place at the newly renovated

Aquarium Pyramid and when you make a reservation

for yourself and your partner, you will both be treated

to a three-course dinner, admission to the aquarium, a

meet and greet with a biologist, diver chats, your choice

of wine or champagne, a cash bar and the ability to

memorialize the evening with a rose for your significant

other and a souvenir photo. You can reserve a table at

one of five ocean exhibit areas including the Caribbean,

the Gulf Of Mexico or the South Atlantic. Interested couples

have two chances to enjoy this evening, because

it is offered on February 10th and February 17th. To

make a reservation, or for more information on cost and

otherwise, call 409-683-4237 or email grestaurant@

moodygardens.org.

If you and your partner are the type of people who

enjoy having their meal while taking a trip around the

ocean, then the “Love Boat Dinner Cruise” will be right

up your alley. On February 10th, from 6:00-9:00pm,

you can be treated to a buffet dinner and your choice

of wine or champagne, all while taking a cruise around

the Offats Bayou. By making a reservation, which will

cost between $210 and $230, you will also enjoy music,

dancing, a cash bar and—like the aforementioned dinner—

be able to memorialize the evening with a rose for

your significant other and a souvenir photo. To make a

reservation, or for more information, call 409-683-4419

or email lhuff@moodygardens.org.

In keeping with the idea of telling you about dinner

specials offered on or around Valentine’s Day, the next

offer is a Valentine’s dinner offered by Shearn’s Seafood

and Prime Steaks. On February 10th, for just $100, you

and your date can enjoy a multiple-course meal consisting

of a crawfish bisque with corn spoon bread, a sorbet,

a crispy Cornish game hen with Texas Cream Peas,

roasted spring vegetables & fresh herbs, and much

more. To make a reservation, simply go online to www.

moodygardens.com/valentines/ and follow the steps to

make a reservation for “Valentine’s Dinner at Shearn’s

Seafood and Prime Steaks” under the “Valentine’s Day

Getaway Activities” heading.

If you and your partner are the athletic and sporty

type, then the package offered by the Moody Gardens

Golf Course and Pelican Grille is the option for you!

According to the Moody Gardens website, on February

10th and 17th, you can enjoy a package that “includes

an 18-hole round of golf (cart fee included), one dozen

golf balls, one large bucket of range balls and a free

replay (subject to availability) all topped off with unlimited

food and drink, excluding alcohol. For more information

on this package and to reserve a tee time, go

online to www.moodygardensgolf.com/.

Now last, but certainly not least, is the opportunity to

treat yourself and your partner to some bliss and relaxation.

The Spa at Moody Gardens Hotel offers several

packages, including a Romantic Retreat at the cost of

$360. According to the spa’s website, the Romantic

Retreat offers “a 50-minute Couple’s Swedish massage

with Scandle Candle Body Butter, a Hot Stone Foot

Treatment, and Hydrotherapy,” all while relaxing in the

spa’s private room and enjoying some chocolate covered

strawberries and champagne. Along with a host of

other package options, at a range of prices and all of

which can be viewed at www.moodygardenshotel.com/

spa-and-fitness-center/spa-packages, you and yours

can choose to enjoy a couple’s massage in the private

couple’s suite. To learn more about all the offers, go

online to www.moodygardenshotel.com/spa-and-fitnesscenter.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show that

special person in your life how much you care about

them. So why not show it, by treating them to one of

these Moody Gardens offers? Although the majority of

these offers are available before and/or after February

14th, this does not mean that you cannot celebrate the

occasion multiple times. So go online to http://www.

moodygardens.com/valentines/ to learn more about

these offers and to choose the one that best meets your

needs.

