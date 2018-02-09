6TH STREET HIT BY VANDALS

You hear it all the time “See Something, Say Something”

but when the perpetrator hits your home or business in

the wee hours of the morning, there is rarely anyone to

see or say anything. That is apparently what happened

when Blessings and Bargains, The Downtown Restaurant

and the Pregnancy and Parenting Support Center

were all vandalized and one even robbed, this last Tuesday.

Surprisingly, The Post was not bothered and police

said it was probably due to the sign on the door indicating

that camera are videotaping all activity 24-7.

Several months back, the Post was robbed and the perpetrator,

not knowing he was being filmed, walked into the

business early in the morning, took what he wanted, and

left. Had there been a sign warning him of the cameras,

perhaps that incident could have been avoided.

Therefor, The Post is offering a sign for any business

on 6th Street that would like to have one, to inform possible

thieves or vandals that they are being filmed. Feel

free to come by our office at 501 6th Street to pick one up

and we will have information regarding setting up surveillance

cameras for you as well.

The vandals stole the Tip Baby Bottle from the counter

and B&B and got about $2.81 while doing several thousand

dollars of damage. The non-profit business tied to

the Pregnancy and Parent Support Center just recently

recovered from having all the copper stolen from the ac

unit which cost them many more thousands. We are setting

up a GOFundMe account for Blessings And Bargains

in hopes of getting them assistance back on their feet.

You can find them on the GoFundMe.com site.