6TH STREET HIT BY VANDALS
You hear it all the time “See Something, Say Something”
but when the perpetrator hits your home or business in
the wee hours of the morning, there is rarely anyone to
see or say anything. That is apparently what happened
when Blessings and Bargains, The Downtown Restaurant
and the Pregnancy and Parenting Support Center
were all vandalized and one even robbed, this last Tuesday.
Surprisingly, The Post was not bothered and police
said it was probably due to the sign on the door indicating
that camera are videotaping all activity 24-7.
Several months back, the Post was robbed and the perpetrator,
not knowing he was being filmed, walked into the
business early in the morning, took what he wanted, and
left. Had there been a sign warning him of the cameras,
perhaps that incident could have been avoided.
Therefor, The Post is offering a sign for any business
on 6th Street that would like to have one, to inform possible
thieves or vandals that they are being filmed. Feel
free to come by our office at 501 6th Street to pick one up
and we will have information regarding setting up surveillance
cameras for you as well.
The vandals stole the Tip Baby Bottle from the counter
and B&B and got about $2.81 while doing several thousand
dollars of damage. The non-profit business tied to
the Pregnancy and Parent Support Center just recently
recovered from having all the copper stolen from the ac
unit which cost them many more thousands. We are setting
up a GOFundMe account for Blessings And Bargains
in hopes of getting them assistance back on their feet.
You can find them on the GoFundMe.com site.
