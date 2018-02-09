BE THE CHANGE BUT STICK TO THE SCRIPT (URE)

There are times in life when God give us an idea or a

dream to start a new “thing” in our lives; perhaps a business

venture, or in my case, a new ministry. He provides

you with a vision but it’s kind of like getting a puzzle and

it’s up to you to put it together. Then, the puzzle shows up,

you empty out the box, and you are looking at 5000 little

pieces. What you do next can determine what happens

with that vision. Most puzzles come with a picture but

that’s it; no instructions. When you receive that dream,

that vision from God, He has already provided you with

instructions. He has provided you with a script(ure) to

guide you from beginning to end.

So what we are going to talk about today is sticking to

the script. One thing I know about God is He will never

give you the vision without pro-viding the pro-vision. So

many times, people lose the vision because the provision

is not showing up in the exact package that they expect

it to. I believe that sometimes God needs to stretch our

faith because where he is taking us and what he is doing

in our lives, for His glory, is not for the weak at heart. I

believe that the struggles, trials, and tribulations that we

go through when following the vision that God has given

us, is to help build our character, strengthen our faith, and

give us the integrity that we need to carry out the calling

He has put on our lives.

When starting something new, it is not ever going to

be easy. So when starting this new ministry for myself, I

had it all planned out what I wanted to do, when I wanted

to do it, and how I wanted to do it. It wasn’t long until I

learned that I had to have a certain number of people on

my Board, with jobs and job descriptions; I had to write

out a mission statement and also give a vision for the

ministry. Then I had to come up with the money to be

able to file the correct paperwork to get things legal in

the State of Texas. In the beginning all of that was new

to me. But with wise counsel and a great team, I was able

to get the proper things in line to get the ministry legal in

the state of Texas.

I’m not going to sit here and say everything went as

planned but I stuck to the script and remembered the

vision that God had given me. I also remembered that

where He gives vision, he will provide the provision. So

what I am saying to you today is Stick To The Script. Remember

that dream that you have for that new business,

that new relationship, or for that new ministry. God gave

that to you. And the only way you will not achieve your

dream is if you give up.

Everything is not going to go as planned. But whose

plan are you measuring this by? Your plan or God’s plan?

So stick to the script, find that scripture in the Word of

God and stand on His promises because God’s Word will

not come back void. The Enemy will try to discourage

you and make you think you can’t or that you shouldn’t so

that you will give up on the vision that God has given you

because it is not unfolding in the way you expected it to.

The script will tell you that when you just hold on, a brighter

day follows every dark night. Without failure there can

be no success. Without pain there is no joy. And without

chaos, there is no peace. So when you find yourself in a

storm that you are in just know that your Lifeguard walks

on water. And remember, all God’s puzzles come with

instructions. So stick to the script and…

Be the Change You Want To See