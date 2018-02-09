HEART OF THE SEA A VALENTINE MESSAGE FROM WHOI

Deep-living, transparent, and heart-shaped, this ctenophore (or comb-jelly) is called

Thalassocalyce, which means “sea chalice.” Like all ctenophores, it is predatory, catching

prey with sticky secretions. (Photo by Larry Madin, Woods Hole Oceanographic

Institution)

See more amazing images at: http://www.whoi.edu/page.

do?pid=80696&tid=7663&y=2017

Speaking of hearts, here’s a Valentine’s Day gift idea for the ocean lover you love.

Give them a WHOI membership that provides insider access to ocean research and

exploration while supporting this important work. Give now at: https://giving.whoi.edu/

No matter how far you live from the ocean, you feel its presence every day. The

ocean produces half of Earth’s oxygen, drives our climate and weather, provides an

enormous portion of the world’s food and is a source of new fuels, pharmaceuticals

and materials