HEART OF THE SEA A VALENTINE MESSAGE FROM WHOI
Deep-living, transparent, and heart-shaped, this ctenophore (or comb-jelly) is called
Thalassocalyce, which means “sea chalice.” Like all ctenophores, it is predatory, catching
prey with sticky secretions. (Photo by Larry Madin, Woods Hole Oceanographic
Institution)
See more amazing images at: http://www.whoi.edu/page.
do?pid=80696&tid=7663&y=2017
Speaking of hearts, here’s a Valentine’s Day gift idea for the ocean lover you love.
Give them a WHOI membership that provides insider access to ocean research and
exploration while supporting this important work. Give now at: https://giving.whoi.edu/
No matter how far you live from the ocean, you feel its presence every day. The
ocean produces half of Earth’s oxygen, drives our climate and weather, provides an
enormous portion of the world’s food and is a source of new fuels, pharmaceuticals
and materials
