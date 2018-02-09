MARDI GRAS POSTER DESIGNER INCLUDES SUBTLE NOD TO HURRICANE HARVEY

By College of the Mainland

(Texas City, Texas) — When College of the Mainland student

Mayra Garza set out to design a poster to enter into

the running to be the official poster of Mardi Gras Galveston

2018, she knew she wanted to feature a colorful carnival girl.

Soon, though, an unwelcome gentleman caller by the

name of Hurricane Harvey tried to crash the party.

Garza and her carnival girl were a hit, winning the competition,

and including a sly wink at the hurricane and the area’s

resilience in the face of storms.

“My family was really affected by Harvey, so during the

semester it was kind of challenging for me,” she said. She

wanted to incorporate a reference to that challenge in the

poster and found inspiration in the days after the storm.

“My neighbor threw a huge block party and wanted everyone

to come because he was so excited about the joy of

everyone wanted to be there and being uplifted.”

A friend mentioned that oleander flowers had a special

significance in Galveston’s identity and history. After the

1900 hurricane, “there was this women’s organization that

planted the flowers to help lift up the town.” Oleanders became

a recognizable symbol of the city.

So Garza decided to include that local symbol of resilience

into the festive poster about a celebration Galveston

has observed since long before Harvey, and even before the

storm of 1900.

If you look closely at the poster, you’ll find oleander flowers

subtly worked in to the brightly colored costume the woman

pictured is wearing. “Her necklace has oleander flowers,”

Garza said, and the flowers also appear in designs on gems

in the woman’s costume.

Garza credited Coleena Jackson, a graphic arts professor

at College of the Mainland, with urging her to enter the competition

and with being supportive throughout a challenging

time.

Garza, a Dickinson High School graduate, is in the graphic

design program at COM, preparing for a career in graphic

design and web design in the advertising field.

“I love the program,” Garza said. “It’s taught me a lot.”