MARDI GRAS POSTER DESIGNER INCLUDES SUBTLE NOD TO HURRICANE HARVEY
By College of the Mainland
(Texas City, Texas) — When College of the Mainland student
Mayra Garza set out to design a poster to enter into
the running to be the official poster of Mardi Gras Galveston
2018, she knew she wanted to feature a colorful carnival girl.
Soon, though, an unwelcome gentleman caller by the
name of Hurricane Harvey tried to crash the party.
Garza and her carnival girl were a hit, winning the competition,
and including a sly wink at the hurricane and the area’s
resilience in the face of storms.
“My family was really affected by Harvey, so during the
semester it was kind of challenging for me,” she said. She
wanted to incorporate a reference to that challenge in the
poster and found inspiration in the days after the storm.
“My neighbor threw a huge block party and wanted everyone
to come because he was so excited about the joy of
everyone wanted to be there and being uplifted.”
A friend mentioned that oleander flowers had a special
significance in Galveston’s identity and history. After the
1900 hurricane, “there was this women’s organization that
planted the flowers to help lift up the town.” Oleanders became
a recognizable symbol of the city.
So Garza decided to include that local symbol of resilience
into the festive poster about a celebration Galveston
has observed since long before Harvey, and even before the
storm of 1900.
If you look closely at the poster, you’ll find oleander flowers
subtly worked in to the brightly colored costume the woman
pictured is wearing. “Her necklace has oleander flowers,”
Garza said, and the flowers also appear in designs on gems
in the woman’s costume.
Garza credited Coleena Jackson, a graphic arts professor
at College of the Mainland, with urging her to enter the competition
and with being supportive throughout a challenging
time.
Garza, a Dickinson High School graduate, is in the graphic
design program at COM, preparing for a career in graphic
design and web design in the advertising field.
“I love the program,” Garza said. “It’s taught me a lot.”
