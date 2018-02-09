Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
MAYES MIDDLETON ENDORSES GOVERNOR ABBOTT

MAYES MIDDLETON ENDORSES GOVERNOR ABBOTT

On Feb 9, 2018
At 5:52pm
In Community , News , Politics , Politics
WALLISVILLE, TEXAS – Mayes Middleton, a conservative Republican businessman,
announces the endorsement of Governor Greg Abbott. Middleton said in a statement:
“Governor Abbott is a tireless leader for conservative reform, and I thank him for his unwavering
commitment to the people of Texas.  I have led the charge as a citizen for conservative reforms,
ranging from lower property taxes to protecting life. Now, with the support of Governor
Abbott, and conservative leaders all over the state, I will put liberty into action and advance
our values of faith, family, free enterprise, & fiscal responsibility as the next State Representative
for Chambers and Galveston Counties.”

