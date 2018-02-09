MAYES MIDDLETON ENDORSES GOVERNOR ABBOTT

WALLISVILLE, TEXAS – Mayes Middleton, a conservative Republican businessman,

announces the endorsement of Governor Greg Abbott. Middleton said in a statement:

“Governor Abbott is a tireless leader for conservative reform, and I thank him for his unwavering

commitment to the people of Texas. I have led the charge as a citizen for conservative reforms,

ranging from lower property taxes to protecting life. Now, with the support of Governor

Abbott, and conservative leaders all over the state, I will put liberty into action and advance

our values of faith, family, free enterprise, & fiscal responsibility as the next State Representative

for Chambers and Galveston Counties.”