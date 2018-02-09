THE Precinct 4 Galveston County Commissioner Candidate

I support Michelle Hatmaker, candidate for Precinct 4 County Commissioner. She is a

leader with vision, strength, and resilience. I have observed the strength of a woman

flourish over the years. Since the passing of her husband in 2000 she has stepped

in to successfully operate multiple businesses, as well as continue to raise a family.

I have seen her forge through the most trying time of her life, the passing of a son at

the age of 21.

I watched her rebuild after Hurricane Ike. Her proactiveness of operating a shelter

during Hurricane Harvey and opening the doors of her home to flood victims. She

has a strength of not allowing life circumstances to suppress her desire to succeed.

She does this with honesty, integrity, and selflessness. It amazes me to continue to

observe her personal and public growth. Over the years she has become a student of

understanding Galveston County. Her love for our County has cultivated a vision and

understanding of how to grow/protect it in a positive way.

Yes, I may be partial to whom I support, but I also have an understanding of the

strength, intelligence, integrity, and resilience of this candidate, my Mother.

—

To good health,

Daniel Hatmaker, NP-C, DC

From The Editor: We welcome any and all comments in support of any and all candidates.

We greatly appreciate your opinions and shared knowledge and experiences which reflect

your candidate in a positive light and helping our readers learn who the candidates are and

what they stand for. However, we will not print opinions which attack, slander, imply improprieties,

or speak unkindly of an opponent or candidate. Certainly one must be diligent

in learning all one can about each candidate and her or his positions and what their reasonings

are for them. Far too often, scandalous or “shocking” stories are spread without any

attempt to fact check or validate them. We prefer to leave those stories to social media and

focus our attention on accomplishments, achievements, thoughts, ideas and compassionate

commitment.