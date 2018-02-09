Our weekly guide to action at favored angling spots FISHING FORECAST

THOSE BOLD AND willing to face the rain and temperature drops that usher in the

week will find trout running strong (as always) throughout the area. Whiting are beginning

to show up in Texas City, while redfish are dominant in Matagorda. When it

comes to bait, fresh shrimp appear to be the best option.

BOLIVAR: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on slow–sinking plugs. Black

drum and redfish are good at Rollover Pass.

TRINITY BAY: Trout are fair while working shell and mud on the upper end of the

bay on plastics. Redfish are good at the spillway on crabs and mullet. Trout are fair

to good on the reefs along the north shoreline on Corkies.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair to good on the north shoreline on Corkies

and MirrOlures. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of the Intracoastal on

fresh shrimp.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair on the mud and shell on MirrOlures and

Corkies in the afternoon. Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty

on shrimp and crabs.

TEXAS CITY: Whiting and sand trout are fair to good on shrimp from the piers. Redfish

are fair in Moses Lake on the falling tide on crabs and shrimp.

FREEPORT: Sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs. Redfish

are fair to good at San Luis pass on cracked blue crabs.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair for drifters on Bass Assassins and Down

South Lures over humps and scattered shell. Redfish are fair to good in the guts

along the shorelines on the east end of the bay on Gulps.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Redfish are fair to good on the south shoreline in the

guts and bayous on the incoming tide. Trout are fair along the Colorado River on

Bass Assassins and Down South Lures.