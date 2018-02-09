TEXAS CITY & LA MARQUE SHINE LIKE A NEW PENNY!!
A full house heard little but good news from our Mayors
Hocking and Doyle at the State of The Cities Luncheon
Thursday. Mayor Hocking shared news of the La Marque
library expansion as well as progress on Kay Station their
Downtown Renaissance & Revitalization initiative. La
Marque PD has hired six new officers and planning is in
the works to expand the La Marque Fire Department as
well. Mayor Hocking also announced that La Marque is
currently considered the #1 area for real estate investment
in the Houston-Galveston area.
Mayor Doyle announced the purchase of 26 acres
which will be used for a First Responder Training Facility
which will be run by College of the Mainland. This is a
15 million dollar project which will be a tremendous resource
as well as an economic boon to the area. Mayor
Doyle also touched on the progress being made on the
6th Street revitalization and Food Truck Corridor that is
in the works and begins with Bronco Burrito securing a
permanent spot. When he announced that Chick-fil-A will
be coming to Texas City cheers and applause filled the
room. In conjunction with that addition, the entire building
behind Starbucks and Gus’ will be getting a brand
new façade and complete remodel. He announced that
recycling will begin again but there will be a charge for
the service and an outside service will be used. Prior
to the storm, the trucks were causing more environmental
damage driving around than the amount of recycling
they picked up would warrant. Approximately 10% of the
community participated in the program. Recycling is a responsibility
every member of our community should participate
in. More information on how the new program will
work will be forthcoming.
Mayor Doyle also mentioned that drought resistant
landscaping is being used to take an environmentally
responsible stance on water usage to maintain city landscaping
and he strongly encourages all of us to take
steps to be cautious in our use of water both in what we
plant in our yards and how we use water in our homes.
