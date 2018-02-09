TEXAS CITY & LA MARQUE SHINE LIKE A NEW PENNY!!

A full house heard little but good news from our Mayors

Hocking and Doyle at the State of The Cities Luncheon

Thursday. Mayor Hocking shared news of the La Marque

library expansion as well as progress on Kay Station their

Downtown Renaissance & Revitalization initiative. La

Marque PD has hired six new officers and planning is in

the works to expand the La Marque Fire Department as

well. Mayor Hocking also announced that La Marque is

currently considered the #1 area for real estate investment

in the Houston-Galveston area.

Mayor Doyle announced the purchase of 26 acres

which will be used for a First Responder Training Facility

which will be run by College of the Mainland. This is a

15 million dollar project which will be a tremendous resource

as well as an economic boon to the area. Mayor

Doyle also touched on the progress being made on the

6th Street revitalization and Food Truck Corridor that is

in the works and begins with Bronco Burrito securing a

permanent spot. When he announced that Chick-fil-A will

be coming to Texas City cheers and applause filled the

room. In conjunction with that addition, the entire building

behind Starbucks and Gus’ will be getting a brand

new façade and complete remodel. He announced that

recycling will begin again but there will be a charge for

the service and an outside service will be used. Prior

to the storm, the trucks were causing more environmental

damage driving around than the amount of recycling

they picked up would warrant. Approximately 10% of the

community participated in the program. Recycling is a responsibility

every member of our community should participate

in. More information on how the new program will

work will be forthcoming.

Mayor Doyle also mentioned that drought resistant

landscaping is being used to take an environmentally

responsible stance on water usage to maintain city landscaping

and he strongly encourages all of us to take

steps to be cautious in our use of water both in what we

plant in our yards and how we use water in our homes.