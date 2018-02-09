THOUGHTS OF L O V E

We are approaching Valentine’s day this week. It was my husband and my favorite

holiday. History shows that dining establishments will be crowded, roses will be in

short supply, and heart shaped boxes of chocolates will be flying off the gift shop

shelves. Romantic cards will be signed, love songs will be danced to, and there will

be some who will be asked the ultimate question of “will you marry me?”. Whether

yours is a new love, or a love that has endured for many years, how do you define

it? What does love mean to you? I believe that every person in a relationship should

do a checkup this week and ask themselves that question, and answer it before Valentine’s

day. It’s good to rediscover all the aspects of love and what your loved one

means to you. It’s not about what you go out and buy, although a token gift is always

nice. But if only I could hear my husband tell me once again why he loves

me and what our love means to him. No Hallmark (or sweet memory)can ever

match that! Cherish the love from those you love. The day will come when you

wish you could hear and speak those specials sweet nothings that mean everything,

just one more time. Wishing you all a Happy Valentine’s Day filled

with love, from my heart to yours.