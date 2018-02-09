THOUGHTS OF L O V E
We are approaching Valentine’s day this week. It was my husband and my favorite
holiday. History shows that dining establishments will be crowded, roses will be in
short supply, and heart shaped boxes of chocolates will be flying off the gift shop
shelves. Romantic cards will be signed, love songs will be danced to, and there will
be some who will be asked the ultimate question of “will you marry me?”. Whether
yours is a new love, or a love that has endured for many years, how do you define
it? What does love mean to you? I believe that every person in a relationship should
do a checkup this week and ask themselves that question, and answer it before Valentine’s
day. It’s good to rediscover all the aspects of love and what your loved one
means to you. It’s not about what you go out and buy, although a token gift is always
nice. But if only I could hear my husband tell me once again why he loves
me and what our love means to him. No Hallmark (or sweet memory)can ever
match that! Cherish the love from those you love. The day will come when you
wish you could hear and speak those specials sweet nothings that mean everything,
just one more time. Wishing you all a Happy Valentine’s Day filled
with love, from my heart to yours.
