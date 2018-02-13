A REMINDER TO CYCLISTS

Nature of Incident: Auto – pedestrian accident

Date of Incident: February 9, 2018

At about 6:05 pm, Dickinson Police responded to an accident in the 4400 block of State

Highway 3. Officers arrived and found a 46-year-old male had been struck by a vehicle

while he was riding a bicycle. The male was alert and speaking coherently while talking

with officers and EMS at the scene. He did suffer some lacerations and was transported

by Dickinson EMS to Clear Lake Regional Hospital. He was not believed to have

life threatening injuries.

Initial investigation determined the bicyclist failed to yield the right of way at a stop

sign and was hit by a car. A second vehicle traveling behind the first car then struck the

first car, causing it to drive over the bicyclist. Drivers of both vehicles remained at the

scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither driver showed signs of intoxication

or impairment.

It is critical to remember the importance of following safe rules of the road when on

any vehicle, including bicycles. Often a motorist simply does not see a cyclist in time to

stop. This incident was not critical, other than the damage done to the vehicles, which

is a blessing and a much less costly reminder that we must all stay focused on the

roads we travel; day or night, pedaled or motorized, in town or on the highway.

Attention is always the best Prevention