A REMINDER TO CYCLISTS
Nature of Incident: Auto – pedestrian accident
Date of Incident: February 9, 2018
At about 6:05 pm, Dickinson Police responded to an accident in the 4400 block of State
Highway 3. Officers arrived and found a 46-year-old male had been struck by a vehicle
while he was riding a bicycle. The male was alert and speaking coherently while talking
with officers and EMS at the scene. He did suffer some lacerations and was transported
by Dickinson EMS to Clear Lake Regional Hospital. He was not believed to have
life threatening injuries.
Initial investigation determined the bicyclist failed to yield the right of way at a stop
sign and was hit by a car. A second vehicle traveling behind the first car then struck the
first car, causing it to drive over the bicyclist. Drivers of both vehicles remained at the
scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither driver showed signs of intoxication
or impairment.
It is critical to remember the importance of following safe rules of the road when on
any vehicle, including bicycles. Often a motorist simply does not see a cyclist in time to
stop. This incident was not critical, other than the damage done to the vehicles, which
is a blessing and a much less costly reminder that we must all stay focused on the
roads we travel; day or night, pedaled or motorized, in town or on the highway.
Attention is always the best Prevention
Leave a Comment