COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS – BAY AREA RECEIVES $10,000 GRANT

From Herzstein Foundation

Houston, TX. February 2018 Communities In Schools –

Bay Area is pleased to announce it has received a grant

from the Albert and Ethel Herzstein Foundation in the

amount of $10,000 to support services for students and

families impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Communities In Schools – Bay Area is a dropout prevention

program that provides school-based case management

services for children who are identified as atrisk

or economically disadvantaged. Over 1,440 students

on 15 campuses in Dickinson, Friendswood, League

City, Houston, and Webster receive case management

services, and over 14,000 participate in campus-wide

activities. The Herzstein Foundation funding will support

Communities In Schools – Bay Area’s case management

programming, including basic needs and financial assistance

for students impacted by Hurricane Harvey in the

Clear Creek and Dickinson school districts.

Dr. Peter Wuenschel, Executive Director of Communities

In Schools – Bay Area, is appreciative of the Herzstein

Foundation award. “It is a privilege to be able to partner

with the Herzstein Foundation. Because of their generous

contribution, Communities In Schools – Bay Area

will continue to provide critical services for the families

in our community who experienced loss of property and

displacement due to Hurricane Harvey. The Herzstein

Foundation is known for being a major supporter of

numerous nonprofit organizations, and we are honored

to be a recipient of a grant this year.”

Communities In Schools – Bay Area’s mission is to surround

students with a community of support, empowering

them to stay in school and achieve in life. For more information

on Communities In Schools – Bay Area dropout

prevention programs, please visit www.cisba.org or call

281-486-6698.

The Albert and Ethel Herzstein Charitable Foundation

has supported more than 1,000 organizations since it

was founded in 1965. Through its gifts, the Herzstein

Foundation honors ideals of personal responsibility and

resourcefulness, limited government, self-sufficiency,

and the right of all individuals to enjoy life in a free society.

To learn more, visit www.herzsteinfoundation.org.

98% of our students stay in

school

97% of our seniors graduate

75% of our students enroll in

post-secondary education