COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS – BAY AREA RECEIVES $10,000 GRANT
From Herzstein Foundation
Houston, TX. February 2018 Communities In Schools –
Bay Area is pleased to announce it has received a grant
from the Albert and Ethel Herzstein Foundation in the
amount of $10,000 to support services for students and
families impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Communities In Schools – Bay Area is a dropout prevention
program that provides school-based case management
services for children who are identified as atrisk
or economically disadvantaged. Over 1,440 students
on 15 campuses in Dickinson, Friendswood, League
City, Houston, and Webster receive case management
services, and over 14,000 participate in campus-wide
activities. The Herzstein Foundation funding will support
Communities In Schools – Bay Area’s case management
programming, including basic needs and financial assistance
for students impacted by Hurricane Harvey in the
Clear Creek and Dickinson school districts.
Dr. Peter Wuenschel, Executive Director of Communities
In Schools – Bay Area, is appreciative of the Herzstein
Foundation award. “It is a privilege to be able to partner
with the Herzstein Foundation. Because of their generous
contribution, Communities In Schools – Bay Area
will continue to provide critical services for the families
in our community who experienced loss of property and
displacement due to Hurricane Harvey. The Herzstein
Foundation is known for being a major supporter of
numerous nonprofit organizations, and we are honored
to be a recipient of a grant this year.”
Communities In Schools – Bay Area’s mission is to surround
students with a community of support, empowering
them to stay in school and achieve in life. For more information
on Communities In Schools – Bay Area dropout
prevention programs, please visit www.cisba.org or call
281-486-6698.
The Albert and Ethel Herzstein Charitable Foundation
has supported more than 1,000 organizations since it
was founded in 1965. Through its gifts, the Herzstein
Foundation honors ideals of personal responsibility and
resourcefulness, limited government, self-sufficiency,
and the right of all individuals to enjoy life in a free society.
To learn more, visit www.herzsteinfoundation.org.
98% of our students stay in
school
97% of our seniors graduate
75% of our students enroll in
post-secondary education
