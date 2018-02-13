FIGHT RIGHT

By Kevin Herrin

Years ago, I was introduced to a concept called “tanking”

by counselor Dr. Barbara De Angelis. She talked about

how everyone in a soul tie relationship has an invisible

pipe, so to speak, that connects them to one another.

When one senses tension and refuses to talk about it,

the emotion does not go away. It usually travels through

the virtual “pipe” and begins to manifest itself in the other

person. The more the originator suppresses, the more

the other reflects the hidden emotion until an explosion

of volcanic proportions takes place in the home. It looks

like the exploder is a hothead or basket case when the

problem is actually the suppressor. Whether it’s fear or

anger or worry, making the decision to not talk it out can

prove to be disastrous down the road. Outside of making

God the center of your relationship, I am thoroughly

convinced that the most important part of marriage, or

any family relationship or friendship for that matter, is

communication.

My wife and I get along beautifully on a day off. We

love all the same things. However, when it comes to

taking on a task we can tend to see things differently.

When we took a personality assessment with Dr. Sandy

Kulkin (www.sandykulkin.com) it revealed that we were

complete opposites, in fact, a couple that would fall into

the highest-rate-of-divorce department. When he turned

my graph upside down and put it with hers, they matched

perfectly – opposites in every area. Thankfully, he followed

the statement up with, “…But what a team! Where

one is weak the other is strong and vice versa.” Whew!

We have definitely had our differences over the years but

I guess we’ve learned a few things; we celebrate 25 years

together this year.

This week I’ve heard two nationally known leaders

refer to the same subject and I wanted to share it with

you. Hopefully it will bless you like it did me. It’s the

concept of fighting right.

All couples fight. But how you fight can mean the difference

between a minor disagreement and major damage.

Healthy couples fight for resolution, not for victory.

Conflict isn’t a relationship killer all by itself. But here are

four warning signs that can indicate you may not be handling

conflict in a constructive way:

1. Criticism – Are you using disagreement or conflict

as an opportunity to criticize your spouse? Or are you

guilty of criticizing them in front of other people? Criticism

is a warning sign that you’re fighting against each other

instead of for the relationship.

2. Contempt – Contempt is one of the most accurate

indicators that a marriage is heading off track. Even if it’s

never expressed in words, a disgusted glare, an exasperated

eye roll, or a snarky mental remark is still a big red

flag.

3. Defensiveness – Right now — when you’re not in

the middle of a fight — you have to admit that defensiveness

is not something that you’ll probably be able to see

in yourself once your feathers are ruffled. You’ll have to

choose to listen when it’s pointed out to you.

4. Stonewalling – If your spouse won’t seek God with

you, don’t let that stop you. Your spouse is not your

enemy. We only have one enemy. And he’s a thief and

liar who never fights fair. Don’t fight each other. Get on

the same team, and fight off the spiritual issues like pride

and a hard heart that sabotage your relationship. Dennis

Rainey encourages couples to literally look at each other

and say, “You are not my enemy.”

Decide today that you’re going to communicate better.

Life is too short to spend it hurting the ones we love the

most. Conflict that leads to bitterness can destroy the

soul. Don’t let it. “I can’t help it,” is the lamest of excuses.

You have the power to decide. It’s a gift from God and no

one can take that from you. You’re going to have arguments…

disagreements… majorly diverse points of view.

Agree to disagree and decide it’s not worth wounding

each other over or destroying the relationship. Take a

long deep breath and let it out slowly. Talk it out. Get it

out. Just do it in the right spirit. You can do it. Fight right.