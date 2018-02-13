HELP FOR THE STILL DISPLACED IS COMINGBY THE THOUSANDS

By Trishna Buch

The Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group was

the focus of last Tuesday’s Rotary meeting. Kiesha Mallett

Communications Coordinator for Galveston County Long

Term Recovery Group (GCLTRG)and Ben Baldwin of 4B

Disaster Response Network were on hand to report on the

progress and future planning initiative, along with Eight

Days of Hope.

The Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group

(GCLTRG) is part of Homeland Security’s National Disaster

Recovery Framework. “There is an immediate response

following disasters, but a long-term community response

is also needed, following this immediate response,” Kiesha

said. “This recovery is going to be three, five, eight or 10

years—depending on how you look at the benchmarks.”

The GCLTRG was formed in the weeks immediately following

Harvey and is officially recognized by FEMA as the

long term recovery group for our county. “Normally, there

is one long term recovery group for each county,” Keisha

said. The GCLTRG is a coalition of nonprofit and faith

based organizations that are already active in the community

doing good work. “Not one state, not one agency,

not one company and not one entity can pull off long

term recovery,” Keisha said. So these organizations come

together to help the people impacted by Harvey and help

them go from “impact to their new normal.”

According to Kiesha, the GCLTRG currently hosts 36

to 40 participating agencies. “Some of these agencies,

such as Mainland Community Partnerships, United Way

and the Health District, helped out during Hurricane Ike,

while other organizations are new,” she said. “But we are

all here to help residents recover from Hurricane Harvey.”

She also stressed that the need to help comes from a

place of humanity because “for businesspeople these

residents are our employee and customer base. They live

here, their kids go to school here and they help maintain

our tax base. Furthermore, from a community perspective,

all of these pieces need to function together.”

The GCLTRG works to coordinate recovery efforts in the

community by identifying resources that already exist in

the community, and developing new ones. “When Harvey

first occurred, people were showing up at volunteer sites,

asking “what can we do” and there was plenty to do, so we

sent them on their way,” Kiesha said. “That doesn’t work

in the long-term. We cannot duplicate efforts. We must be

efficient with the dollars received to help the most people

recover.”

Kiesha stressed the importance of planning to be better

prepared for the future and ensuring that, as a community

and county, we can “ramp up quicker, know our partners

and be more responsive.” “FEMA recognizes Texas as

the most disaster prone state in the union,” Keisha said. “I

don’t like that title.”

The way the GCLTRG works is that it consists of a

chair, vice-chair and treasurer who make up the office

staff. Then the working components are split into work

groups: disaster care management, repair and rebuild,

unmet needs, volunteer coordination, public and behavioral

health impact to the storm and communications and

advocacy. Each work group is such designed that residents

have access to multiple case agencies at any time.

“Disaster Case Mangers come up with a recovery plan,

individualized to that person, and the other working groups

become tools in that DCM tool bucket,” Kiesha said.

She also sang her praises for the Mainland Community

Partnership for stepping up and starting their assistance in

recovery efforts before FEMA had stepped in.

One of the work groups of the GCLTRG is the repair

and rebuild component. This is led by Ben Baldwin, who

is the executive director of the 4B Disaster Response

Network. The 4BDRN is the repair and rebuild group of

the GCLTRG.

According to Baldwin, the 4BDRN was formed after

Hurricane Harvey and consists of churches that came

together, pulled their resources and formed a nonprofit.

“We are mobilizing a network of churches

to love our neighbors,” Baldwin said.

More specifically, according to the organization’s

website, it “exists to mobilize

a network of churches to reflect the

gospel of Jesus Christ by serving people

affected by disaster in the 4B area (from

the Beltway to the Beach and the Bay to

Brazoria County.”

Baldwin said that the 4BDRN works

in concert with the LTRG and, in March,

will be having the first of many initiatives

to help with the rebuilding and recovery process. From

March 10th to March 24th they are partnering with Eight

Days of Hope. Eight Days of Hope, according to Baldwin,

is “a network of skilled churches and skilled tradespeople

who come in after a disaster and bring volunteers to

rebuild homes.” They are making two trips to Houston,

back-to-back with a one day overlap, lasting a total of 15

days. “The goal is to rebuild 750 homes during this 15

day period,” Baldwin said. 4BDRN and EDOH will bring

together volunteers from across the nation to help rebuild

hundreds of homes. This event is expected to be the

single largest volunteer rebuild effort over a 15-day period

in U.S. history.

The tradespeople will come in and take care of a majority

of the home rebuilding. “For example, they will partner

with local businesses for flooring and cabinets, identify

what types of flooring and cabinets they will work with,

and then the homeowner gets to choose out of one of five

choices from the types available,” Baldwin said. He did,

however, mention that the group cannot fix foundations or

do work on mobile homes, but that 4BDRN will still come

and assess the damage. “We plan to do this over the next

one to two years,” Baldwin said. “We’re raising money,

identifying needs and partnering with outside groups to

address those needs. Eight Days of Hope is the first of

many projects.”

The GCLTRG meets the second and fourth Wednesdays

of each month, at 1:30pm, at the Holy Trinity in Dickinson.

And volunteer opportunities for the GCLTRG and the

4BDRN are available at both websites: www.galvestoncountyrecovers.

org/ and 4bresponse.org/. For more information

on the work they do, please visit their websites.