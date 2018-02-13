LAUGHTER, DANCING & ICE CREAM SANDWICHES FILLED THE AIR

The Charles T Doyle Center was awash with elaborate gowns, Mardi Gras masks

and the smiles of proud fathers as literally hundreds of young ladies from 18 months

to fathers in their 60’s dined and danced the night away at the annual Texas City

Recreation Center’s Father-Daughter dance this last Friday night. From hip-hop to

Conga lines and a parade of young ladies in their finery that stretched around the

entire dance floor and beyond, this was a very special night with awards that highlighted

the variety of very special relationships shared between daughters and their

Dads.