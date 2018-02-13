LAUGHTER, DANCING & ICE CREAM SANDWICHES FILLED THE AIR
The Charles T Doyle Center was awash with elaborate gowns, Mardi Gras masks
and the smiles of proud fathers as literally hundreds of young ladies from 18 months
to fathers in their 60’s dined and danced the night away at the annual Texas City
Recreation Center’s Father-Daughter dance this last Friday night. From hip-hop to
Conga lines and a parade of young ladies in their finery that stretched around the
entire dance floor and beyond, this was a very special night with awards that highlighted
the variety of very special relationships shared between daughters and their
Dads.
Leave a Comment