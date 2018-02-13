MY SISTER MADE A CELEBRITY VACUUM OUR HOUSE

I want to talk about celebrity culture. Now, before I

start, I want to get this message across. I am not going

to sit here and pretend to be somebody who doesn’t

care about celebrities and pretend to be someone who

doesn’t pay attention to what celebrities do. Because I

do and when I think about it deeply, I realize that I have

different levels of how I view celebrities and what I think

of them. The highest level is where I have seen most or

all of the celebrities work, I admire them in their jobs and

as people and—if I met them—let’s just say it would be

a dream come true. Next, there’s the level where I know

who they are, I like some of their work, but if I never met

them, I wouldn’t care. Lastly there is the level of celebrity

where I hardly pay attention to them, I don’t care about

what they do and if they, one day, decided to leave the

celebrity world, it would make no difference to me. But it

would be wrong for me to sit here and pretend that there

aren’t a number of celebrities that I, for lack of a better

word, “fangirl” over. I mean if you want to see how I get

all you have to do is put me in front of one of them.

But I always find it interesting the way most of us

treat celebrities. And yes, I do include myself in this. I

know that I can’t make this assumption for all of you, but

maybe some of you include yourself in this? And if not

any of my readers, then I know it is the case for people

around the world. What I am getting at is the fact that

we tend to put our favorite celebrities on a pedestal and

believe that they are these perfect beings who can do no

wrong. We all know that this isn’t the case. Celebrities

are human, just like any of us, and once in a while they

will say or do something that’ll make you sit back and

reevaluate your admiration for them. But the thing is, it is

possible to call out a celebrity when they do or say something

wrong or silly, but this doesn’t mean you have to

stop admiring them and their work. Of course, there does

have to be a balance with this. If that person you admire

is racist or ignorant in any manner, or acts in an equally

terrible or despicable manner, then maybe you should

reevaluate your admiration for that person. Luckily no

celebrity I admire has ever behaved like that. Please

excuse me as I take a minute to pat myself on the back

for my good choices in who I chose to admire. Okay,

I’m back. Anyways, like I said, celebrities are people

and we should understand that they will make mistakes.

Call out these mistakes, educate them if necessary and

hope they heed your advice, but there is no need to

stop admiring them. Unless, like I said, they are racist or

behave in any other unforgivable manner.

Alright, you want to hear something funny? I am a giant

hypocrite. I have already admitted I will go into “fangirl

mode” over the celebrities I admire, but when someone

else goes into this same mode over a celebrity they

admire, I find it funny. Not in the “that’s so weird, what is

wrong with them” way but in the “these people are hilarious

but I’m the same way with XYZ celebrity so I can’t

judge.” Is this confusing? Let me explain.

I have a cousin, on my mom’s side, who is a Bollywood

actress. Bollywood is basically the Indian equivalent of

Hollywood. Like Hollywood, Bollywood is filled with its

actors and actresses that range from being well-known

all over India (some of these are also known outside of

India) to actors and actresses who are just getting started

in the field. My cousin has been acting since 1993 but

her level of fame has risen tremendously in the past three

years. I add this to the fact that social media has played a

more increased role in my life in the last few years, and

I have started to pay attention to the comments that she

receives on her social media posts. These comments,

though I cannot recall exactly what they said, all touched

on how they thought she was an incredible actress and

how much they admired her work, with some comments

stating that they would like to meet her or like her to

“follow” them on social media. And I was sitting there,

reading these comments, and finding them so odd and

funny. Because, to me, she’s just my cousin. My family

and I don’t treat her as “special” or “different” because of

her fame. We treat her like we treat any other relative. In

fact, here’s another tidbits story-time. This cousin came

to visit us about three years ago and one night we were

all eating dinner. After dinner it is the responsibility of

me and my sister to clean up the kitchen. I was loading

up the dishwasher and my sister was cleaning the table

and my cousin said “I want to help”. So, if my family were

the type of people who treated her differently because

of her celebrity status, we would have just told her not to

worry about it or that we “got it” and she should just sit

and relax. But, just a few months before her visit, we had

another cousin visit and when he was there, my sister

and I made out a schedule to delegate the different after

dinner clean-up tasks. We worked on a rotational basis

in doing the dishes, vacuuming and cleaning the table.

So when this actress cousin said she wanted to help,

my sister went to one of our closets, grabbed a vacuum

cleaner, handed it to my cousin and said “have fun.” So

that’s the weirdness of this whole thing; that I would find

it amusing that other people “fangirl” over my cousin, but

I would do the same thing with (insert celebrity name

here).

I could go on and on about how we treat celebrities

differently from us regular people. Some people even

assume that, because they are famous, they should stay

out of politics (don’t even get me started on how wrong

I think this attitude is). We go crazy over these people

who, at the end of the day, are just people. You don’t

see teachers or doctors or people with other jobs having

fans. But, despite the fact that acting, singing and these

other “celebrity” jobs are just jobs, some of us act like

these people are a world apart.

Now this whole column isn’t a lead-up into an epiphany

I have had that I need to stop being so “crazy” over the

celebrities I admire. I’ll be honest and say that I’m not

going to do that. There are celebrities who I like. I like

them a lot. And I will continue to pay attention to their

work and dream about the day I meet them. I just wanted

to write about this because I was thinking about it one

evening, and couldn’t stop thinking about it, so I figured it

was a great topic for this column. Plus I take any inspiration

I get and just run with it, because I often find trouble

finding topics to write about. So, I want to end this tidbits

by asking you all: if there is any topic you’d like me to

write about, please email me at trishna@thepostnewspaper.net