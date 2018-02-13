SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE FOR TEXAS FARM BUREAU MEMBER-FAMILIES
(ANGLETON, Texas)—Need extra money for college?
Scholarships are available for students who are part of
a Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) member-family, Brazoria-
Galveston County Farm Bureau President Tom Ferguson
said.
Several scholarships are available for both high
school students and enrolled college students, including
one-time scholarships and recurring semester-based
assistance. Scholarship deadlines, individual rules and
eligibility are included within the online applications. The
deadline for applications is before midnight on March 1.
“Each year, Texas Farm Bureau and Brazoria-Galveston
County Farm Bureau offer scholarships for our members
and their families,” Ferguson said. “It’s our way of helping
students from Brazoria and Galveston Counties on their
way to success and allows us to give back to our community.”
Ferguson noted more than $80,000 are awarded
annually to students of TFB member-families.
The S.M. True Jr. Agricultural Scholar Award provides
a $20,000 scholarship to honor the former TFB president
and his dedication to Texas agriculture. The scholarship
is open to students who have declared agriculture as
their major, have at least 60 hours of college credit and
be a TFB member for three consecutive years.
The Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship awards
$1,000 to one high school junior or senior who attended
TFB’s Youth Leadership Conference in Stephenville during
the summer.
One student in each of TFB’s 13 districts is also awarded
a $1,000 Young Farmer & Rancher (YF&R) scholarship
based on academic achievement and the applicant’s
desire to pursue a career in an agricultural field.
Four applicants from each district will be awarded a
scholarship through the Texas Farm Bureau Memorial/
Honorary Scholarship and District Scholarship program.
Scholarships awarded are based on academic achievement
and the completion of a project that promotes
agriculture.
In each of the 13 TFB districts, the highest ranked
applicant will receive a scholarship valued at $1,500.
The remaining top three applicants from each district will
receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The TFB YF&R Enrolled Scholarship is for students
already in college. To be eligible, students must have a
minimum of 45 credit hours and a GPA of 2.5 or higher.
There are three $2,000 YF&R enrolled scholarships
awarded each year.
“I encourage all of our high school and college students
in Brazoria and Galveston Counties to apply,”
Ferguson said.
For more information on these scholarships, click on
the Youth Opportunities link under the Youth tab on www.
texasfarmbureau.org.
