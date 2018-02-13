SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE FOR TEXAS FARM BUREAU MEMBER-FAMILIES

(ANGLETON, Texas)—Need extra money for college?

Scholarships are available for students who are part of

a Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) member-family, Brazoria-

Galveston County Farm Bureau President Tom Ferguson

said.

Several scholarships are available for both high

school students and enrolled college students, including

one-time scholarships and recurring semester-based

assistance. Scholarship deadlines, individual rules and

eligibility are included within the online applications. The

deadline for applications is before midnight on March 1.

“Each year, Texas Farm Bureau and Brazoria-Galveston

County Farm Bureau offer scholarships for our members

and their families,” Ferguson said. “It’s our way of helping

students from Brazoria and Galveston Counties on their

way to success and allows us to give back to our community.”

Ferguson noted more than $80,000 are awarded

annually to students of TFB member-families.

The S.M. True Jr. Agricultural Scholar Award provides

a $20,000 scholarship to honor the former TFB president

and his dedication to Texas agriculture. The scholarship

is open to students who have declared agriculture as

their major, have at least 60 hours of college credit and

be a TFB member for three consecutive years.

The Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship awards

$1,000 to one high school junior or senior who attended

TFB’s Youth Leadership Conference in Stephenville during

the summer.

One student in each of TFB’s 13 districts is also awarded

a $1,000 Young Farmer & Rancher (YF&R) scholarship

based on academic achievement and the applicant’s

desire to pursue a career in an agricultural field.

Four applicants from each district will be awarded a

scholarship through the Texas Farm Bureau Memorial/

Honorary Scholarship and District Scholarship program.

Scholarships awarded are based on academic achievement

and the completion of a project that promotes

agriculture.

In each of the 13 TFB districts, the highest ranked

applicant will receive a scholarship valued at $1,500.

The remaining top three applicants from each district will

receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The TFB YF&R Enrolled Scholarship is for students

already in college. To be eligible, students must have a

minimum of 45 credit hours and a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

There are three $2,000 YF&R enrolled scholarships

awarded each year.

“I encourage all of our high school and college students

in Brazoria and Galveston Counties to apply,”

Ferguson said.

For more information on these scholarships, click on

the Youth Opportunities link under the Youth tab on www.

texasfarmbureau.org.