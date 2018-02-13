Texas Hurricane Harvey Recovery Guide

Information for Communities and Survivors Recovering from Hurricane Harvey

Transitional Shelter Assistance (TSA)

Eligibility Review is Feb. 20

Some Harvey survivors may have already received an

auto-dial call notifying them they are no longer

eligible for the temporary program. Survivors who

are ineligible will need to prepare for a Feb. 21

checkout date. If you are unsure of your continued

TSA eligibility and check-out date you can:

• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (voice,

711 or VRS) or 800-462-7585 (TTY).

• Log into their account on DisasterAssistance.gov/.

• Visit a Disaster Recover Center (DRC). For DRC

locations and hours go to

http://www.fema.gov/DRC.

• Ask the hotel to look in the CLC Lodging web

portal to see whether they have eligibility beyond

Feb. 20.

TSA is a temporary sheltering program. Under TSA,

FEMA pays directly for short-term lodging for

eligible survivors while they repair their homes or

look for alternative housing.

If you’re still working on your permanent housing

plan, download the Permanent Housing Checklist at:

https://go.usa.gov/xnE88

Learn How to Protect

Your Home from Flooding

“The Homeowner’s Guide to Retrofitting” is for

homeowners who have little or no knowledge of

flood protection methods or building construction

techniques. In order to avoid repetitive flood damage

to your home, you need to know what damagereduction

methods are available, the degree to which

they are successful, how much they cost and whether

they are likely to meet your needs.

The guide also explains how flood risk can vary from

one location to another. By knowing the basic

questions to ask your local officials, you are guided

toward the retrofitting technique that is right for you.

The guide describes six retrofitting methods that can

help protect your home from flooding. These methods

include:

• Elevating your home

• Wet floodproofing

• Relocating your home

• Dry floodproofing

• Constructing a levee or floodwall

• Demolishing your home to rebuild properly

To download this and other helpful information on

rebuilding stronger go to: go.usa.gov/xn7Ma

I Don’t Have Flood Insurance—

Why Do I Need It?

A flooded neighborhood in Houston following

Hurricane Harvey. Photo by FEMA News

FACT: Floods are the nation’s most common and

costly natural disaster and cause millions of dollars in

damage every year.

FACT: Homeowners and renters insurance does not

typically cover flood damage.

FACT: Floods can happen anywhere—More than 20

percent of flood claims come from properties outside

the high risk flood zone.

FACT: Flood insurance can pay regardless of

whether or not there is a presidential disaster

declaration.

For more information about National Flood Insurance

Program Visit: go.usa.gov/xnGHy.

What Is Mitigation?

Mitigation is the effort to reduce loss of life and property

by lessening the impact of disasters.

FEMA offers a wide variety of guides to help you

strengthen your home against natural disasters.

Effective mitigation requires that we all understand local

risks, address the hard choices, and invest in long-term

community well-being. Without mitigation actions, we

jeopardize our safety, financial security and self-reliance.

• Disasters can happen at anytime and anyplace; their

human and financial consequences are hard to

predict.

• The number of disasters each year is increasing but

only 50 percent of events trigger federal assistance.

• FEMA’s mitigation programs help reduce the impact

of events—and our dependence on taxpayers and the

treasury for disaster relief.

For more information on building safer, stronger,

protected homes & communities visit: go.usa.gov/xn7HT

Mitigation Specialists Provide Rebuilding

Tips in Three Counties Feb. 7-10

FEMA mitigation specialists will be at five home

improvement stores this week in Harris, Nueces and

Orange counties to provide tips on how to rebuild

stronger and safer.

Come by any of these locations to ask questions and

pick up free publications about repairing or rebuilding

your home:

Ø Westbury Sq. Home Depot (Store #578)

11500 Chimney Rock, Houston, 77035

Ø Pin Oak Home Depot (Store #566)

5445 West Loop, Houston, 77081

Ø Kingsbridge Home Depot (Store #6860)

10419 Highway 6 South, Sugar Land, 77498

Ø Five Point Home Depot (Store #6564)

13202 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, 78410

Ø Orange Home Depot (Store #8419)

603 Strickland Drive, Orange, 77630

Days and times: Wednesday-Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information and resources on mitigation,

visit the FEMA mitigation website at:

fema.gov/texas-disaster-mitigation.

On Facebook? Join the Conversation

On the FEMA Harvey Page

Have you been to facebook.com/FEMAHarvey lately?

The FEMA Harvey Facebook page provides

information and links to online resources to guide you

in your recovery.

Read posts, watch videos and live events, ask

questions and join the conversation.

This week on Facebook we’re discussing the

importance of flood insurance and hazard mitigation

to prepare for future disasters.

Visit facebook.com/FEMAHarvey/videos/ to see this

week’s guest, Deputy Federal Coordinating Officer

Scott Thomas, discuss new and innovative ways

survivors can interact with FEMA through social

media.

We look forward to hearing from you at:

facebook.com/FEMAHarvey

Small Businesses Still Have Time

To Apply for Disaster Loans

You can find this and other helpful information,

updated daily, at: facebook.com/FEMAHarvey