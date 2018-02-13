Texas Hurricane Harvey Recovery Guide
Information for Communities and Survivors Recovering from Hurricane Harvey
Transitional Shelter Assistance (TSA)
Eligibility Review is Feb. 20
Some Harvey survivors may have already received an
auto-dial call notifying them they are no longer
eligible for the temporary program. Survivors who
are ineligible will need to prepare for a Feb. 21
checkout date. If you are unsure of your continued
TSA eligibility and check-out date you can:
• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (voice,
711 or VRS) or 800-462-7585 (TTY).
• Log into their account on DisasterAssistance.gov/.
• Visit a Disaster Recover Center (DRC). For DRC
locations and hours go to
http://www.fema.gov/DRC.
• Ask the hotel to look in the CLC Lodging web
portal to see whether they have eligibility beyond
Feb. 20.
TSA is a temporary sheltering program. Under TSA,
FEMA pays directly for short-term lodging for
eligible survivors while they repair their homes or
look for alternative housing.
If you’re still working on your permanent housing
plan, download the Permanent Housing Checklist at:
https://go.usa.gov/xnE88
Learn How to Protect
Your Home from Flooding
“The Homeowner’s Guide to Retrofitting” is for
homeowners who have little or no knowledge of
flood protection methods or building construction
techniques. In order to avoid repetitive flood damage
to your home, you need to know what damagereduction
methods are available, the degree to which
they are successful, how much they cost and whether
they are likely to meet your needs.
The guide also explains how flood risk can vary from
one location to another. By knowing the basic
questions to ask your local officials, you are guided
toward the retrofitting technique that is right for you.
The guide describes six retrofitting methods that can
help protect your home from flooding. These methods
include:
• Elevating your home
• Wet floodproofing
• Relocating your home
• Dry floodproofing
• Constructing a levee or floodwall
• Demolishing your home to rebuild properly
To download this and other helpful information on
rebuilding stronger go to: go.usa.gov/xn7Ma
I Don’t Have Flood Insurance—
Why Do I Need It?
A flooded neighborhood in Houston following
Hurricane Harvey. Photo by FEMA News
FACT: Floods are the nation’s most common and
costly natural disaster and cause millions of dollars in
damage every year.
FACT: Homeowners and renters insurance does not
typically cover flood damage.
FACT: Floods can happen anywhere—More than 20
percent of flood claims come from properties outside
the high risk flood zone.
FACT: Flood insurance can pay regardless of
whether or not there is a presidential disaster
declaration.
For more information about National Flood Insurance
Program Visit: go.usa.gov/xnGHy.
What Is Mitigation?
Mitigation is the effort to reduce loss of life and property
by lessening the impact of disasters.
FEMA offers a wide variety of guides to help you
strengthen your home against natural disasters.
Effective mitigation requires that we all understand local
risks, address the hard choices, and invest in long-term
community well-being. Without mitigation actions, we
jeopardize our safety, financial security and self-reliance.
• Disasters can happen at anytime and anyplace; their
human and financial consequences are hard to
predict.
• The number of disasters each year is increasing but
only 50 percent of events trigger federal assistance.
• FEMA’s mitigation programs help reduce the impact
of events—and our dependence on taxpayers and the
treasury for disaster relief.
For more information on building safer, stronger,
protected homes & communities visit: go.usa.gov/xn7HT
Mitigation Specialists Provide Rebuilding
Tips in Three Counties Feb. 7-10
FEMA mitigation specialists will be at five home
improvement stores this week in Harris, Nueces and
Orange counties to provide tips on how to rebuild
stronger and safer.
Come by any of these locations to ask questions and
pick up free publications about repairing or rebuilding
your home:
Ø Westbury Sq. Home Depot (Store #578)
11500 Chimney Rock, Houston, 77035
Ø Pin Oak Home Depot (Store #566)
5445 West Loop, Houston, 77081
Ø Kingsbridge Home Depot (Store #6860)
10419 Highway 6 South, Sugar Land, 77498
Ø Five Point Home Depot (Store #6564)
13202 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, 78410
Ø Orange Home Depot (Store #8419)
603 Strickland Drive, Orange, 77630
Days and times: Wednesday-Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
For more information and resources on mitigation,
visit the FEMA mitigation website at:
fema.gov/texas-disaster-mitigation.
Small Businesses Still Have Time
To Apply for Disaster Loans
