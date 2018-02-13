TOWN HALL MEETING ON THE OPIATE CRISIS

The second in our series on the opiate crisis is prompted by

the recent Town Hall meeting on the subject sponsored by

the Texas City Police Department and BACODA.

The Opiate Crisis has brought attention to the larger

issue of Substance Abuse. 1 in 7 Americans will become

substance dependent 18% of all have abused prescription

drug in the last year. So how do we change our attitudes

toward this neuro-biologically based disease? It will require

changing how we think talk and act around and to the victims

– understanding the depth of the economic imperative

that comes with not understanding this massive medical

crisis; and through education understanding and truly

believing that “prevention works, treatment is effective and

recovery is possible for everyone”.

Randy Grimes is an ex-NFL player who has overcome his

substance abuse of over 25 years, begun due to the all too

common attempt to manage, and continue to play through,

the painful injuries that are part and parcel of professional

football. But when the football career ended, the addiction

did not. Now sober for 8 years, Randy found a life after

addiction. “God did not open the Gates of Heaven…He

opened the Gates of Hell and let me out.” Randy is now a

Board Certified Interventionist at InterventionNow.org

Corporal Allen Bjerke with the Texas City Police

Department has devoted 16 of his 22+ years as a police

officer, to narcotic investigation and prosecution. He is

a Master Peace Officer, a member of TCPD SWAT. He

received training from the US Army, Regional Counterdrug

Training Academy, the Texas DPS, DEA, narcotics Control

and more and assisted us with our initial story on this very

serious problem and inspiring us to begin this series to

support him in his focus on fighting this battle through the

education of our community about the problem and the

assistance available to those who are suffering from this

disease or who have a loved one caught in the addiction

trap.

Jamie Edwards, owner and director of The Refuge

Center of Houston which provides recovery services for

families struggling with a substance use disorder and its

effects through coaching, pastoral counseling, spiritual care

and direction. Edwards address the critical importance of

addressing the stigma that comes with substance abuse

and the damage done through a lack of understanding and

proper support and guidance. She began by stating some

frightening statistics such as; we lose more lives monthly to

opiate overdoses than we lost during 911. 70,000 in2017

higher than gun deaths car accident and HIV deaths combined

with over 74 billion dollars spent on this epidemic and

yet we continue to see it as criminal behavior rather than

a disease that leads to criminal activity in order to sustain

the addiction. Treatment is believed to be much more cost

effective in that it is less costly than incarceration and significantly

more successful in rehabilitating through disease

management as opposed to punishment which does nothing

to address the disease.

Returning sufferers to becoming contributing citizens

rather than reoffenders or permanent residents of an institution;

reducing criminal activity, homelessness, and the need

for medical care for indigents; not to mention the pain, damage

and often the destruction of families, all are benefits of

recognizing the disease for what it is and designing and

supporting programs to correct it.

Next week: Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady an

Annette H Martinez with Serenity Light Recovery