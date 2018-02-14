On February 3rd and 4th, the Santa Fe High School Cheerleaders competed in the Cheer America Championships National Competition at the NRG Center in Houston. They won their division and were named Cheer America National Champions for 2018. They received a trophy and each member received a Nationals lettermen jacket. According to their Cheer Coach, Tamara Henderson, “I am extremely proud of this team! They have worked very hard this year to accomplish this goal!”

