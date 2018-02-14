The Belles have been preparing for competition season since early October, and on Saturday, February 3, 2018, the Santa Fe High School Tribal Belles Dance Team attended the Champion’s Gulf Coast Classic Dance Competition at Turner High School in Pearland, TX. The Belles performed 3 military officer dances, 3 team dances, and we had 12 girls enter and perform solos.

The Tribal Belle Military Officers earned the following awards for their performances:

· Dance Officer Judges’ Award

· Best in Class Officer Contemporary – 2nd place

· Best in Class Officer Jazz – 3rd place

· Best in Class Officer Lyrical – 2nd place

· Choreography Award

· Technique Award

· Overall Grand Champion – 2nd place

The Tribal Belle Team dances earned the following awards for their performances:

· Team Judges’ Award

· Best in Class Team Jazz – 1st place Champions

· Best in Class Team Lyrical – 1st place Champions

· Best in Class Team Pom – 1st place Champions

· Choreography Award

· Technique Award

· Overall High Point Award for Team Jazz

· Grand Champion Division I Team

· OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION WINNER!!!

Tribal Belles soloists were Jenna Arthur, Faith Blundell, Bree Butler, Abby Davis, Cadence Gill, Kaylee Haaga, Skyler Janik, Bailey Johnson, Kirby McCaskill, Haylee Melancon, Chelsea Pourchot, and Cheyenne Williams. Senior Bree Butler placed 3rd Runner-up out of all of the senior soloists entered in the competition.

The Tribal Belles will continue to prepare for upcoming competitions and their annual Spring Show. Way to go, Belles!

The Tribal Belles are under the direction of Ashley Hardage.