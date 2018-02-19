A THINKING PROBLEM
I have a problem with my thinking sometimes. I tend to overthink everything that
is happening in my life, in the life of those I love, and even just random things that
are triggered by various thought impulses. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Losing
sleep or peace from overthinking has never accomplished anything good in my
life. Maybe some people are just more prone to it. I had not made any resolutions
for this year, but after many days of rampant overthinking, I’ve decided I need
to make one-Stop Over Thinking. There has to come a moment of clarity in the
overthinking process where we catch ourselves doing it and just stop! I don’t need
the added stress, the worry, or the frustration. So I’ve declared the rest of the year
as the ‘Stop Overthinking’ year. Instead, I will find an alternative to either do or concentrate
on including things that restore peace, even in the midst of storms,things that make me smile,
things that bring happiness and joy, and things that result in positivity in my life. Feel free to join
me and lets defeat overthinking for the rest of this year! Just think of all the time you will save,
and the peace you will gain. (Hmmm, there’s that think word again, she thinks to herself.
Must. Work. Harder.)
Leave a Comment