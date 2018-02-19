A THINKING PROBLEM

I have a problem with my thinking sometimes. I tend to overthink everything that

is happening in my life, in the life of those I love, and even just random things that

are triggered by various thought impulses. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Losing

sleep or peace from overthinking has never accomplished anything good in my

life. Maybe some people are just more prone to it. I had not made any resolutions

for this year, but after many days of rampant overthinking, I’ve decided I need

to make one-Stop Over Thinking. There has to come a moment of clarity in the

overthinking process where we catch ourselves doing it and just stop! I don’t need

the added stress, the worry, or the frustration. So I’ve declared the rest of the year

as the ‘Stop Overthinking’ year. Instead, I will find an alternative to either do or concentrate

on including things that restore peace, even in the midst of storms,things that make me smile,

things that bring happiness and joy, and things that result in positivity in my life. Feel free to join

me and lets defeat overthinking for the rest of this year! Just think of all the time you will save,

and the peace you will gain. (Hmmm, there’s that think word again, she thinks to herself.

Must. Work. Harder.)