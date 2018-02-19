AN EDUCATED COMMUNITY IS A PREPARED COMMUNITY

Recently Texas City had a Town Hall Meeting on the Opioid

Crisis presented by The Texas City Police Department. Since

coming to Texas City, I have noticed a strong push by TXPD

to provide educational opportunities to the community. Coordinating

experts to address issues affecting other parts of our

country is a practice not often seen in many communities and

to see, consistently, numerous opportunities for our citizens

to come together to hear experts on subjects like the Opioid

Crisis and not too long ago, Preparing for Active Shooter Attacks

in response to the attack on the church in Sutherland

Springs Texas.

Not long ago we covered a Garden Club meeting where

one of Texas City’s finest presented a program to the members

on Cybercrime and the ways criminals are taking advantage

of those of us less savvy online travelers and get us to

part with our money, our identities, and sometimes our safety.

When I began to look into where this program of Preventive

Empowerment through Public Education had come to be, I

immediately found that although at least 50% of Police Chiefs

have an Associates or Bachelor’s Degree, we seem to have

gotten a Chief that thrived on studying law enforcement since

he got out of high school. With multiple Associate Degrees,

a Bachelors and Masters Degree, untold numbers of training

programs with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Northwestern

Traffic Institute, and University of Louisville as well

as ongoing seminars in various aspects of law enforcement.

When doing our series on our police officers, I noticed a pattern

with them as well. All had multiple training certificates and

areas of expertise from the FBI and other organizations.

So now it seems clear. When our leaders are curious; when

they believe in the power of knowledge; when they feel a commitment

to share the knowledge they acquire, we benefit as a

community. We are fortunate to have an organization like the

Texas City Police Department that commits itself to education

through Town Hall meetings, through programs like The

Explorers for young people interested in law enforcement,

through Citizen Police Academy, empowering and educating

and creating a better understanding of what the police can

do and why they do things, to foster better cooperation and

communication with the community, and offer volunteer opportunities

to those who attend the course.

The Texas City Police Department is currently taking applications

for the next Citizens Police Academy Course. The

course is a window into the operations of the Texas City Police

Department for citizens who are interested in how their

police department serves their community. The course includes

information on state laws, local ordinances, police

procedures, special units, court systems and proceedings,

and the cooperative efforts with other city departments such

as Emergency Management and the Fire Department. Other

cooperating agencies are represented by presentations from

the Auto Crimes Task Force, Joint Terrorism Task Force,

Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, and others when

available. For more information on the Explorer Program or

CPA contact Cpl. Tim Herd, (409) 643-5722 ext. 2719.