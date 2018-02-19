BE THE CHANGE AND TRUST THE PROCESS

Everything that we do in life that is meaningful with purpose,

will always require a process. Just like the old saying

goes “Rome was not built in a day.” So when we are

doing the things that we are called to do, in life, there will

always be a process. Start, middle, and finish.

Speaking from my own experience, starting the process

has never been hard for me. It was so easy in fact, I

could start three different projects at one time and believe

it or not, maybe half of one would get completed. That

was because I did not understand the process…or that

there even was one! So I got busy analyzing and thinking

seriously about what a process should be and how I

would go about putting the process to work for me.

Here is what I came up with. In the beginning we have

to do what is called “counting the cost”. Looking at everything

that is involved in the project, making decisions on

the ways we should go to carry out the steps needed to

move through that process. I have seen so many times

when the excitement of the project causes us not to do

the work up front. We don’t count the cost and we jump

into the project head first and before we know it we get

overwhelmed with all the things that it takes just to get off

the ground. I believe determining how we start dictates

how – or if – we will finish. So no matter what you are going

through, to get started…trust the process.

Now we come to the middle of the process. This is

where we know our costs and we are gathering the proper

tools to put the project together. This is all the leg

and grunt work aka labor. Here is where you find out how

badly you want this to happen and how committed you

are to getting to the finish line. I once heard if you could

want something as badly as you want to breathe, then

you would have no choice but to succeed. Here is where

half of the people quit and give up, lose their investment,

lose focus, and walk away feeling defeated. But this is

also the part of the process where the rest of us, through

blood sweat and tears, carry out the mission and put the

puzzle together.

Finally we get to the final steps of the project known as

“the finish”. This is where we look at the project, know exactly

what we have in our product, we begin to market it and

think of ways to make our profit back from our investment.

Once we get some momentum going, we have to look at

how we can maintain it and make sure it lasts for the long

haul. It is important to reflect on all the late nights and early

mornings; the planning and sacrifice; all the things that

it took to put your puzzle together. Like I said before Rome

wasn’t built in a day; everything is a process. And when

you learn to take one step at a time, one process after

the next then I believe you will be successful in anything

that you do. So my encouragement to you today is. Trust

the Process. Don’t skip any steps, and always remember

what it took

to get you

there and

who helped

you along

the way.

Be The

Change

You

Want to

See