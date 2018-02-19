GALVESTON COLLEGE OFFERS FREE QUICKSTART TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES

By Galveston College

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston College still has openings

for its free Quickstart training program for Electrical

and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

helpers, beginning in March.

Funded by a grant from the Texas Workforce Commission,

the Quickstart programs are designed to help individuals

find entry-level jobs as helpers in the fast-growing

HVAC and electrical industries.

In the eight-week programs, students will be presented

with the basics of a trade, including safety procedures,

proper tool usage, regulations, codes and more.

“This program has an amazing potential to turn lives

around. Folks who have been unemployed, incarcerated,

job changers and others who wish to get new skills in order

to get a job, get a better job or keep a job are finding

success in a program that is very doable,” said Galveston

College Job Placement Navigator Mary Powers. “After

only eight weeks of training, the wages they can earn

won’t be the best, but it is a starting point up a career

ladder with an excellent opportunity to enhance economic

mobility. Along the way participants from ages 18 to 75

are finding that their self-esteem is growing and they are

gaining confidence in their ability to be productively employed

and/or to continue their studies at Galveston College.

It has been a super rewarding experience to watch

this happen.”

In addition to job training, Galveston College offers career

guidance and job placement assistance.

Tuition is free for those accepted into the programs.

However, students must purchase their own steel-toed

boots. An individual applying to a Quickstart program

must

· be age 18 or older. (Proof of age is required such

as driver’s license or birth certificate.)

· be a United States citizen or certified to work in

the United States. (A Social Security card or original I-9

documentation is required.)

· meet United States Military Selective Service

registration requirements, if male. (Student must present

Registration Acknowledgment Card at the time of enrollment.)

Prior to acceptance into the program, the applicant

must meet with Galveston College’s job placement navigator

and bring required documents.

For more information, please contact Job Placement

Navigator Mary Powers at 409-944-1287 or mpowers@

gc.edu. (Se habla español.)