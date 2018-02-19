GALVESTON COLLEGE OFFERS FREE QUICKSTART TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES
By Galveston College
GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston College still has openings
for its free Quickstart training program for Electrical
and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
helpers, beginning in March.
Funded by a grant from the Texas Workforce Commission,
the Quickstart programs are designed to help individuals
find entry-level jobs as helpers in the fast-growing
HVAC and electrical industries.
In the eight-week programs, students will be presented
with the basics of a trade, including safety procedures,
proper tool usage, regulations, codes and more.
“This program has an amazing potential to turn lives
around. Folks who have been unemployed, incarcerated,
job changers and others who wish to get new skills in order
to get a job, get a better job or keep a job are finding
success in a program that is very doable,” said Galveston
College Job Placement Navigator Mary Powers. “After
only eight weeks of training, the wages they can earn
won’t be the best, but it is a starting point up a career
ladder with an excellent opportunity to enhance economic
mobility. Along the way participants from ages 18 to 75
are finding that their self-esteem is growing and they are
gaining confidence in their ability to be productively employed
and/or to continue their studies at Galveston College.
It has been a super rewarding experience to watch
this happen.”
In addition to job training, Galveston College offers career
guidance and job placement assistance.
Tuition is free for those accepted into the programs.
However, students must purchase their own steel-toed
boots. An individual applying to a Quickstart program
must
· be age 18 or older. (Proof of age is required such
as driver’s license or birth certificate.)
· be a United States citizen or certified to work in
the United States. (A Social Security card or original I-9
documentation is required.)
· meet United States Military Selective Service
registration requirements, if male. (Student must present
Registration Acknowledgment Card at the time of enrollment.)
Prior to acceptance into the program, the applicant
must meet with Galveston College’s job placement navigator
and bring required documents.
For more information, please contact Job Placement
Navigator Mary Powers at 409-944-1287 or mpowers@
gc.edu. (Se habla español.)
Leave a Comment