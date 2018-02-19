HELP IS OUT THERE

By Trishna Buch

The image regarding dangerous substances, that is sent out

to young people, is that abusing these substances is the ‘cool’

thing to do. You see it all the time, with movies and television

shows, where the characters who are deemed as “popular”

and “cool” are the ones who are always seen with a beer or

a cigarette. It’s seen in these shows and movies when these

so-called “popular” characters, are seen throwing parties,

where drugs are easily available and passed around from

student to student (within the realm of the show or movie). It

is seen in these forms of media when the characters who refuse

to participate in taking these substances are deemed as

the “loser” or the “un-cool” character. But, despite what these

movies and shows try to send out, there is nothing “cool” or

“glamorous” about substance abuse.

Substance abuse is dangerous. When people get addicted

to these substances, it is very difficult to break that cycle. And

being addicted to these substances—whether they be drugs,

alcohol or cigarettes—does not only harm the addicted person,

but also their loved ones and those people in their vicinity.

When abusing substances, people tend to do things and

say things they would never consider doing if they were of

sound mind. Substance abuse brings pain, it brings sadness

and it needs to be dealt with.

Fortunately there are many websites and organizations out

there to help people deal with substance abuse. On one hand

it’s unfortunate that these websites need to exist, but fortunate

that they do. Each of these websites provide helpful tips

and resources for people and families dealing with substance

abuse. Each of these organizations have been created to

address the problem of substance abuse in our country, but

each organization has a different factor or method of dealing

with the issue. From counseling to education to ending devastation

caused by substance abuse; all of these organizations

are of significant importance to bringing an end to this

issue.

Smart Recovery (smartrecovery.org), is one organization

that focuses directly on helping the person who is addicted

to a particular substance. Through a four-point program, addicts

are able to free themselves from being bound by these

addictive behaviors. The organization teaches these recovering

individuals how to live fulfilling lives, provides meetings

with open-ended discussions and advocates for appropriate

medicinal use. Smart Recovery also provides information to

families and friends of people affected by substance abuse;

as to several other organizations.

As I mentioned before in the article, loved ones of a person

abusing substances are also negatively affected by the

addiction. Fortunately, organizations such as The Refuge

Center of Houston (www.therefugecenterhouston.com),

Shatterproof (www.shatterproof.org), The Addict’s Mom (addictsmom.

com/), Al-Anon (//al-anon.org/) and Adult Children

of Alcoholics (www.adultchildren.org/) are all equipped with

professional, counselling sessions and meeting designed

to help people deal with their loved ones substance abuse.

For example, The Refuge Center of Houston provides different

sessions—from pastoral counseling to family coaching

and indivdaul coaching—to both the individual affected

by the substances and their families. The Addict’s Mom is

an organization for mothers who have addicted children and

holds events—such as the “Lights of Hope” to raise awareness

to addiction, as well as to honor those people who are

recovering. Al-Anon prides itself on bringing people together

and showing individuals that they are not alone in dealing

with this issue. Al-Anon has a series of meetings, which can

take place both online and face-to-face, that are tailored to

the experiences of the individuals dealing with someone who

has a substance abuse problem. During these meetings,

people can share their experiences and offer suggestions

and comfort to other members. Al-Anon also has meetings

specifically for teenagers dealing with people who abuse

substances, called Alateen Meetings. And the Adult Children

of Alcoholics also holds meetings that brings together children

of addicts, codependents and alcholics—who may have

been exposed to abuse or neglect—learn to deal with their

past. These meetings can take place online, in person or over

the phone—and include following a twelve step program to

help people come to terms with their past and the affect their

parent’s addiction has had on them.

There are also organizations like The National Center on

Addiction and Substance Abuse (www.centeronaddiction.

org) which aims to educate the public about addiction, the different

substances out there and how to help people affected

by these substances. There is also A New Path (www.anewpath.

org/) which consists of citizens, recovering individuals,

community leaders and healthcare professionals who

all work together to educate people on addiction disease.

There is also Moms United (www.momsunited.net) which

aims to stop the mass incarceration of substance addicted

individuals, and calls for drug policy reform. And there is the

National Association For Children Of Addiction (nacoa.org/)

which consist of courses and training to help children who

are/were affected by a parent’s addiction to dangerous substances.

The organization also seeks to provide education,

raise awareness and advocate for programs and services.

Finally, there is the organization Celebrate Recovery (www.

celebraterecovery.com/) which is a program that uses the

principles of the Bible to bring its participants to a place of

hope and healing.

If anyone you know is suffering from substance abuse, or if

you or anyone you know has a family member suffering from

substance abuse, please do visit these websites, and direct

that person you to know to visit the website as well. I only

provided a brief touch on the services offered by each organization.

More detailed information is on the website itself, so I

urge you all to take a look if you deem it necessary.