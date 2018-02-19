Our weekly guide to action at favored angling spots FISHING FORECAST

Despite wet forecase, Freeport, Texas City strong fishing spots

RAIN IS STRONG in the forecast, yet those who are willing to withstand it will see

trout running solid throughout the area, while sand trout is prominant in Freeport. As

always, shrimp is a strong bait, but crabs and muller are effective in Texas City.

BOLIVAR: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on soft plastics and plugs.

Black drum and redfish are good at Rollover Pass.

TRINITY BAY: Trout are fair for waders along the east shoreline on Soft–Dines and

Corkies. Redfish and catfish are good in the marsh on shrimp.

East Galveston Bay: Trout are good on the south shoreline on Gamblers, Bass Assassins

MirrOlures and Corkies. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of

the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp. Black drum are fair to good in the Ship Channel on

crabs.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good for waders in the mud and shell on topwaters

and Corkies in the afternoon. Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at

the jetty on shrimp and crabs.

TEXAS CITY: Black drum are fair to good on crabs in the channel. Redfish are fair

to good in Moses Lake on Crabs and mullet. Trout are fair to good on the reefs on

shrimp.

FREEPORT: Sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs. Black

drum are good at the jetties on cracked blue crabs.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are good on Corkies and Soft–Dines on the south

shoreline. Trout are fair to good for drifters on Bass Assassins and Down South

Lures over humps and scattered shell. Redfish are fair to good on the edge of the

Intracoastal on crabs and mullet.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Redfish are fair to good on the edge of Oyster Lake and

at Shell Island on shrimp and crabs. Trout are fair on shell and grass on soft plastics.

Black drum are fair to good at the jetty on crabs.

Port O’connor: Trout and redfish are good on topwaters over soft mud in waist–deep

water in San Antonio Bay. Trout and redfish are fair for drifters working the back lakes

with Gulps.