Our weekly guide to action at favored angling spots FISHING FORECAST
Despite wet forecase, Freeport, Texas City strong fishing spots
RAIN IS STRONG in the forecast, yet those who are willing to withstand it will see
trout running solid throughout the area, while sand trout is prominant in Freeport. As
always, shrimp is a strong bait, but crabs and muller are effective in Texas City.
BOLIVAR: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on soft plastics and plugs.
Black drum and redfish are good at Rollover Pass.
TRINITY BAY: Trout are fair for waders along the east shoreline on Soft–Dines and
Corkies. Redfish and catfish are good in the marsh on shrimp.
East Galveston Bay: Trout are good on the south shoreline on Gamblers, Bass Assassins
MirrOlures and Corkies. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of
the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp. Black drum are fair to good in the Ship Channel on
crabs.
WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good for waders in the mud and shell on topwaters
and Corkies in the afternoon. Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at
the jetty on shrimp and crabs.
TEXAS CITY: Black drum are fair to good on crabs in the channel. Redfish are fair
to good in Moses Lake on Crabs and mullet. Trout are fair to good on the reefs on
shrimp.
FREEPORT: Sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs. Black
drum are good at the jetties on cracked blue crabs.
EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are good on Corkies and Soft–Dines on the south
shoreline. Trout are fair to good for drifters on Bass Assassins and Down South
Lures over humps and scattered shell. Redfish are fair to good on the edge of the
Intracoastal on crabs and mullet.
WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Redfish are fair to good on the edge of Oyster Lake and
at Shell Island on shrimp and crabs. Trout are fair on shell and grass on soft plastics.
Black drum are fair to good at the jetty on crabs.
Port O’connor: Trout and redfish are good on topwaters over soft mud in waist–deep
water in San Antonio Bay. Trout and redfish are fair for drifters working the back lakes
with Gulps.
