SCOOBY DOO WHERE ARE YOU!

Apparently this little Yorkie lives up to his name and wanders

of every time he gets a chance! Fortunately though, he has

been microchipped; so when I found him wet and shivering in

my front yard, I was able to take him to VCA Animal Clinic and

they were able to track down his owner who was extremely

happy to see him!

Scooby is quite a charmer and had we not found his owner,

I would have been delighted to welcome him into my home.

And that is only one reason it is wise to chip your animal, as

Katie and Sammie explained to me as we went through the

process of locating his owners. When an animal comes in to

any vet clinic they always check for a chip to ensure it is with

the proper owner. They also explained the importance of updating

your pet’s chip annually or when there is a change of

information. The fee for microchipping your pet is $40 and that

covers an examination as well as implanting the chip. Keep

in mind, the chip is about the size of a grain of rice. It is virtually

painless to implant. The chip is not a tracking device. The

chip is readable with the right equipment and holds only the

information you provide for the purpose of contacting you IF

someone is kind enough to return your pet once found.

Responsible pet ownership is much more than providing a

roof, yard or home for a pet. There are costs involved and understanding

the importance of being a responsible pet owner

is the very least we can do when we take on the responsibility

of one of God’s creatures.

Be a Responsible Pet Owner:

1. Commit

o Select a pet that’s suited to your home and lifestyle.

o Provide appropriate exercise

and mental stimulation.

2. Invest

o Make sure your pet receives

preventive health care (vaccinations,

parasite control, etc.), as well as care

for any illnesses or injuries.

3. Obey

o Obey all local ordinances, including

licensing, leash requirements

and noise control.

4. Identify

o Make sure your pet is properly

identified (i.e., tags, microchips, or

tattoos) and keep its registration up-todate.

5. Limit

o Don’t contribute to our nation’s pet overpopulation

problem: spay/neuter

6. Prepare

o Prepare for an emergency or disaster, including assembling

an evacuation kit.