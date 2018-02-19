SCOOBY DOO WHERE ARE YOU!
Apparently this little Yorkie lives up to his name and wanders
of every time he gets a chance! Fortunately though, he has
been microchipped; so when I found him wet and shivering in
my front yard, I was able to take him to VCA Animal Clinic and
they were able to track down his owner who was extremely
happy to see him!
Scooby is quite a charmer and had we not found his owner,
I would have been delighted to welcome him into my home.
And that is only one reason it is wise to chip your animal, as
Katie and Sammie explained to me as we went through the
process of locating his owners. When an animal comes in to
any vet clinic they always check for a chip to ensure it is with
the proper owner. They also explained the importance of updating
your pet’s chip annually or when there is a change of
information. The fee for microchipping your pet is $40 and that
covers an examination as well as implanting the chip. Keep
in mind, the chip is about the size of a grain of rice. It is virtually
painless to implant. The chip is not a tracking device. The
chip is readable with the right equipment and holds only the
information you provide for the purpose of contacting you IF
someone is kind enough to return your pet once found.
Responsible pet ownership is much more than providing a
roof, yard or home for a pet. There are costs involved and understanding
the importance of being a responsible pet owner
is the very least we can do when we take on the responsibility
of one of God’s creatures.
Be a Responsible Pet Owner:
1. Commit
o Select a pet that’s suited to your home and lifestyle.
o Provide appropriate exercise
and mental stimulation.
2. Invest
o Make sure your pet receives
preventive health care (vaccinations,
parasite control, etc.), as well as care
for any illnesses or injuries.
3. Obey
o Obey all local ordinances, including
licensing, leash requirements
and noise control.
4. Identify
o Make sure your pet is properly
identified (i.e., tags, microchips, or
tattoos) and keep its registration up-todate.
5. Limit
o Don’t contribute to our nation’s pet overpopulation
problem: spay/neuter
6. Prepare
o Prepare for an emergency or disaster, including assembling
an evacuation kit.
Leave a Comment