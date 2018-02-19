VOTING – A RIGHT & A RESPONSIBILITY

If ever there was a time to get involved, get educated and

get out and VOTE, it is now. For too long the slaughter of

children in our country has been brushed off, lied about,

disavowed, and worst of all, become all too common – 5

school shootings this year alone and we are not even a

third of the way into the year. This is not a political issue,

a Republican issue or a Democrat issue. It isn’t the

fault of President Trump alone or President Obama; who

received a grade of F from the Brady Center To Prevent

Gun Violence. It is a complex issue that has to do with a

variety of ways we do things in this country.

We know the issues that get the most play; mental illness,

ease of access to guns, availability of semi-automatic

and automatic weapons…assault rifles, open carry

laws; and on and on. The simple truth is that this is a human

rights issue and a complex one at that. Driving a car

requires a license which requires training and passing a

test. Why is there no similar process for a gun owner?

The CDC reports the following: Motor vehicle traffic

deaths: Number of deaths: 33,736 All firearm deaths –

Number of deaths: 33,594. But are those numbers a fair

comparison? Increased regulation regarding motor vehicles

has definitely brought the number of traffic deaths

down. Gun deaths are down as well but no research

has been done to explain the drop. Where 99% of traffic

deaths are presumed accidental, 68% of gun deaths

are attributed to suicides. Also, involved in the gun death

count are police shootings – probably misleading to include

those in a fair comparison – yet we still are left facing

the reality that children are being murdered, time and

again, while they are in school.

An ongoing Washington Post analysis has found that

more than 150,000 students attending at least 170 primary

or secondary schools have experienced a shooting

on campus since the Columbine High School massacre

in 1999. That figure, which comes from a review of online

archives, state and federal enrollment figures and news

stories, is a conservative calculation and does not include

dozens of suicides, accidents and after-school assaults

that have also exposed youths to gunfire. Five school

shootings listed for 2018 happened during school hours

and resulted in physical injury. Three others appeared to

be intentional shootings but did not hurt anyone. Yes, the

number 18 was flying across the internet yesterday and

that is an inflated number that only harms our need to understand

this issue…as if five isn’t enough to get us motivated

to do something? On average, two dozen children

are shot every day in the United States, and in 2016 more

youths were killed by gunfire — 1,637 — than during any

previous year this millennium.

I’m thinking that is reason enough. Now the question

is, what can we do? First, we have to get educated. We

simply cannot take at face value what either “side” of the

argument tells us. That alone makes it difficult to take a

position. However, looking at both “sides” with skepticism,

comparing the numbers and the arguments – Brady

vs NRA for example – Factcheck.org vs The Annenberg

Foundation – Pew Research vs The Center for American

Progress – The Washington Post vs Wall Street Journal

or FOX vs CNN.

What all this boils down to is we must do the work to

educate ourselves about this and other important issues.

We have to acknowledge that simply accepting what

we hear see or read as truth is irresponsible. And once

we have done the work and figured out where we stand

on the issue, we have got to exercise our Right and our

Responsibility to Vote for candidates who represent our

positions and then we must watch them to be sure they

do what they said they would do We can no longer have

clean hands when our children are being murdered and

we cannot even bother to try to figure out why.