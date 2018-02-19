WHICH IS WHICH?
Politics…Government…Purpose…Policy…as ajournalist it has become
extremely difficult to stay “above the fray” and simply report on those things
happening around us that impact our day to day lives. With an election looming
and national politics seeming to be otherwise distracted,
it seems even more important to know who is running,
what their positions are, what their qualifications may be and
why they feel they can have a positive impact on us, their constituents.
We have devised a few guidelines in the hope that
each individual running for office will have an opportunity to
speak freely on the issues of the day without discussing their
opponent and his or her positions. We would ask that statements
are positive, proactive and issue focused. An educated
voter is a rare beast and it is indeed the job of each individual
running for office to do their very best to educate rather than
persuade, cajole, overstate, understate or play to the emotions
of their audience.
As journalists, it is our job to remain neutral and to simply
report to our readers what the candidates believe they can
bring to the office for which they are running. We will not voice
our opinions or comment in any way on what is said by any
candidate we feature here. We hope this will provide our readers
with a nonbiased, clear representation of each candidate
so as to allow the reader to make his or her decision regarding
each candidate.
First on the podium, is Bill Sargent, who announced his
candidacy for US Congress District 14 on the 9th of August
this year. Sarge immediately began our conversation with issues
he feels are critical and in need of decisive action. “Three
years ago, I spelled out what needs to be done to get the “Ike
Dike” done. To continue to risk any down time in the Houston
Channel is risking an economic disaster. I want to get to work
and get it funded and built.”
An understanding of the inner working of Congress would
seem to be an important ingredient for anyone running for office.
Here is Sargent’s legislative experience in a nutshell:
• He was Galveston County’s point man for Electionrelated
legislation. In the 2015 legislative session 50% of the
County’s election bills were enacted and in the 2017 legislative
session, all of them were enacted. Over all 87.5% of the
bills he drafted and spearheaded are now law.
• He also worked for two Congressmen; in 1970 for
Donald E. “Buz” Lukens (R-OH), serving as his press secretary
and district representative. And in ’71 and ’72 for Lou
Frey Jr. (R-FL), serving as his press and legislative assistant.
• In 1973 Sarge worked for the newly elected Senator
Jesse Helms (R-NC) helping him set up the Senator’s press
and communications office.
• And from 1973 to 1994 he worked with members
and staff of both the House and Senate on Commerce Department-
related legislation for 21 years. During this time he
handled legislation for the National Bureau of Standards, the
International Trade Administration, the Export Administration,
and U.S. Travel and Tourism Service. Most notable among
his accomplishments is the enactment of the Export Administration
Act, upon which many of the current sanctions on
North Korea are based.
Sarge is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and
as a retired Veteran he fully supports increased funding for
our military. Securing our borders is imperative in his opinion
and yet he feels that listening to the Border Patrol as to what
tactics would work best is the smart move. His position on
immigration reform includes not only deporting the criminal element
but holding to account American businesses that hire
immigrants thereby creating a magnet which will lure them to
cross illegally. He also supports a guest worker program, acknowledging
that there is a need to be met but it must be met
within the confines of our laws.
Red Snapper Fishing is a vital part of his platform. Accurate
data gathering, allowing the five Gulf States to manage the
fisheries, setting reasonable bagging and/or catch limitations
and reexamining the length of the fishing season, are all issues
Sarge wants to address and move forward on. To learn
more about the positions mentioned here we suggest you
spend some time listening to the weekly town hall meetings
Sarge has been holding over the past month. They will give
you a good idea of who he is and what he is about. You can
see them at www.sarges.com
