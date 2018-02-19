WHICH IS WHICH?

Politics…Government…Purpose…Policy…as ajournalist it has become

extremely difficult to stay “above the fray” and simply report on those things

happening around us that impact our day to day lives. With an election looming

and national politics seeming to be otherwise distracted,

it seems even more important to know who is running,

what their positions are, what their qualifications may be and

why they feel they can have a positive impact on us, their constituents.

We have devised a few guidelines in the hope that

each individual running for office will have an opportunity to

speak freely on the issues of the day without discussing their

opponent and his or her positions. We would ask that statements

are positive, proactive and issue focused. An educated

voter is a rare beast and it is indeed the job of each individual

running for office to do their very best to educate rather than

persuade, cajole, overstate, understate or play to the emotions

of their audience.

As journalists, it is our job to remain neutral and to simply

report to our readers what the candidates believe they can

bring to the office for which they are running. We will not voice

our opinions or comment in any way on what is said by any

candidate we feature here. We hope this will provide our readers

with a nonbiased, clear representation of each candidate

so as to allow the reader to make his or her decision regarding

each candidate.

First on the podium, is Bill Sargent, who announced his

candidacy for US Congress District 14 on the 9th of August

this year. Sarge immediately began our conversation with issues

he feels are critical and in need of decisive action. “Three

years ago, I spelled out what needs to be done to get the “Ike

Dike” done. To continue to risk any down time in the Houston

Channel is risking an economic disaster. I want to get to work

and get it funded and built.”

An understanding of the inner working of Congress would

seem to be an important ingredient for anyone running for office.

Here is Sargent’s legislative experience in a nutshell:

• He was Galveston County’s point man for Electionrelated

legislation. In the 2015 legislative session 50% of the

County’s election bills were enacted and in the 2017 legislative

session, all of them were enacted. Over all 87.5% of the

bills he drafted and spearheaded are now law.

• He also worked for two Congressmen; in 1970 for

Donald E. “Buz” Lukens (R-OH), serving as his press secretary

and district representative. And in ’71 and ’72 for Lou

Frey Jr. (R-FL), serving as his press and legislative assistant.

• In 1973 Sarge worked for the newly elected Senator

Jesse Helms (R-NC) helping him set up the Senator’s press

and communications office.

• And from 1973 to 1994 he worked with members

and staff of both the House and Senate on Commerce Department-

related legislation for 21 years. During this time he

handled legislation for the National Bureau of Standards, the

International Trade Administration, the Export Administration,

and U.S. Travel and Tourism Service. Most notable among

his accomplishments is the enactment of the Export Administration

Act, upon which many of the current sanctions on

North Korea are based.

Sarge is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and

as a retired Veteran he fully supports increased funding for

our military. Securing our borders is imperative in his opinion

and yet he feels that listening to the Border Patrol as to what

tactics would work best is the smart move. His position on

immigration reform includes not only deporting the criminal element

but holding to account American businesses that hire

immigrants thereby creating a magnet which will lure them to

cross illegally. He also supports a guest worker program, acknowledging

that there is a need to be met but it must be met

within the confines of our laws.

Red Snapper Fishing is a vital part of his platform. Accurate

data gathering, allowing the five Gulf States to manage the

fisheries, setting reasonable bagging and/or catch limitations

and reexamining the length of the fishing season, are all issues

Sarge wants to address and move forward on. To learn

more about the positions mentioned here we suggest you

spend some time listening to the weekly town hall meetings

Sarge has been holding over the past month. They will give

you a good idea of who he is and what he is about. You can

see them at www.sarges.com