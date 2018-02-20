A CELEBRATION OF SERVICE

By Trishna Buch

After 32 years of service, Benny Davis will be retiring

from the City of Santa Fe. The city is holding a retirement

party for him on February 27th. During this party, which

takes place at the Santa Fe City Hall from 1:00-4:00pm,

you will be able to enjoy snacks and refreshments while

thanking Davis for his longtime service to the city.

Born in Jasper and raised in Lumberton, Davis has

been a resident of Santa Fe for the past 40 years. He

earned a high school diploma and has hundreds of

classroom hours for residential and commercial development.

“I hold certificates in the building, residential, and

plumbing fields, as well as code enforcement officer,”

Davis said.

Davis’ professional journey with the City of Santa Fe

began in October 1985 when he was hired as a police

officer in the city’s police department. “I had background

in police work,” he told me. “I was formerly a Texas DPS

trooper.” Three years later, in October 1988, Davis transferred

to the inspection department at the Santa Fe City

Hall because “the City needed a building official/inspector”

and he transferred because “I also had a background

in the building construction industry.” Davis’ official position

at the City is the Building Official/Code Enforcement

Officer.

I asked Davis what he considers his biggest accomplishment

and he said this: “I, along with fellow code

enforcement officer Joyce Arnold, was successful in

cleaning up and approximately 13 acre tract of land that

the city annexed in the early 1990s. This was a dumping

site for years and the eye sore of all eye sores. After

the annexation and several years of local and state

court hearings, we were able to put together a group of

volunteers and clean this site up at very little cost to the

taxpayers. The County of Galveston also participated.”

Now, after 32 years of selfless, tireless service to

the City, Davis will be entering into a well-deserved

retirement. When I asked him what he plans to do

now he told me “enjoy my family, relax, maybe do a

few things around the house, and work odd jobs a

few days a week.” If you would like to thank Davis

for his service to Santa Fe and join in the celebration

in his honor, do make your way to the Santa Fe

City Hall, located at 12002 Highway 6 in Santa Fe on

February 27th. “I have enjoyed my 32 and a half

years with the City of Santa Fe,” Davis said. “I

have made many friends in the community and with my fellow co-workers.

I will miss those I work with, but it’s time to move on.”