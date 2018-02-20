A FOND FAREWELL TO AN OLD FRIEND
Saturday was the last day for our old friend Goodwill to
open its doors or business. The renovation of the center
means they are looking for a new home. That piece of
information was greeted with sighs of relief and squeals
of hope from so many of the customers, who seemed to
be coming by to share a hug and best wishes as much as
to make a final purchase.
Our Goodwill was a source of refuge for Seniors who
would come by daily to visit, shop, ad even sit and visit
for a while. It was where so many of us went to refill our
closets, refurnish our living rooms, and redecorate our
walls when the insurance didn’t quite pan out. It was
where crafters went for supplies to repurpose or create
something from scratch. And it was a place where so
may of us, who struggle to make our paychecks stretch,
would come to see what finds were on display on any
particular day.
We got to know the guys who carried our purchases
out to the car, the friendly people who greeted us each
time we walked through the door. It was a way to spend
a Saturday without spending a lot of money and it was, to
may of us, a place where we were accepted openly and
with a smile. Whether we were motivated by a desire not
to buy more “stuff” when there was perfectly good stuff
that someone else was no longer using, or whether we
were there to clothe five kids who grow out of their shoes
weekly, there was a sense of enjoyment to the process.
The merchandise was clean, the shelves and racks well
organized, the place smelled clean and well-scrubbed
and there was always something new to be seen and
admired.
We can only hope that they are able to find another
space soon and we can all come back together to shop
and visit and share our belongings with one another
once it is time for them to find their next home. We wish
the wonderful staff our very best and we thank them for
their service, their respect, their professionalism and their
kindness.
If anyone knows of a space that might work for Goodwill,
please contact us at The Post and we will happily pass
along your suggestions. Bon Voyage Goodwill. May you
find another port sooner than later and near rather than
far. You will be missed.
