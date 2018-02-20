A FOND FAREWELL TO AN OLD FRIEND

Saturday was the last day for our old friend Goodwill to

open its doors or business. The renovation of the center

means they are looking for a new home. That piece of

information was greeted with sighs of relief and squeals

of hope from so many of the customers, who seemed to

be coming by to share a hug and best wishes as much as

to make a final purchase.

Our Goodwill was a source of refuge for Seniors who

would come by daily to visit, shop, ad even sit and visit

for a while. It was where so many of us went to refill our

closets, refurnish our living rooms, and redecorate our

walls when the insurance didn’t quite pan out. It was

where crafters went for supplies to repurpose or create

something from scratch. And it was a place where so

may of us, who struggle to make our paychecks stretch,

would come to see what finds were on display on any

particular day.

We got to know the guys who carried our purchases

out to the car, the friendly people who greeted us each

time we walked through the door. It was a way to spend

a Saturday without spending a lot of money and it was, to

may of us, a place where we were accepted openly and

with a smile. Whether we were motivated by a desire not

to buy more “stuff” when there was perfectly good stuff

that someone else was no longer using, or whether we

were there to clothe five kids who grow out of their shoes

weekly, there was a sense of enjoyment to the process.

The merchandise was clean, the shelves and racks well

organized, the place smelled clean and well-scrubbed

and there was always something new to be seen and

admired.

We can only hope that they are able to find another

space soon and we can all come back together to shop

and visit and share our belongings with one another

once it is time for them to find their next home. We wish

the wonderful staff our very best and we thank them for

their service, their respect, their professionalism and their

kindness.

If anyone knows of a space that might work for Goodwill,

please contact us at The Post and we will happily pass

along your suggestions. Bon Voyage Goodwill. May you

find another port sooner than later and near rather than

far. You will be missed.