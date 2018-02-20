AREA WRESTLERS LOOK TO GRAPPLE FOR STATE GLORY
STATE TITLE dreams are within the grasp of five area high school wrestlers who
advanced to Berry Center for the UIL state championships this Friday and Saturday.
Clear Falls’ Sara Gatyan finished with a bronze medal in the 95-pound weight class
and will be joined in Cypress with Knights teammate Joseph Segura, who remains
undefeated this season after claiming the regional title in the 126-pound field.
Kyle Kretzer of Clear Springs won the 170-pound class following a win over
Friendswood’s Manuel Elizondo in the championship round, while Clear Creek’s Kayvon
Hall earned a trip the state tourney after finishing third in the 132-pound division.
Timothy Johnson-Thompson moved on to state as the Clear Creek standout lost in
the finals of the 138-pound class.
