AREA WRESTLERS LOOK TO GRAPPLE FOR STATE GLORY

STATE TITLE dreams are within the grasp of five area high school wrestlers who

advanced to Berry Center for the UIL state championships this Friday and Saturday.

Clear Falls’ Sara Gatyan finished with a bronze medal in the 95-pound weight class

and will be joined in Cypress with Knights teammate Joseph Segura, who remains

undefeated this season after claiming the regional title in the 126-pound field.

Kyle Kretzer of Clear Springs won the 170-pound class following a win over

Friendswood’s Manuel Elizondo in the championship round, while Clear Creek’s Kayvon

Hall earned a trip the state tourney after finishing third in the 132-pound division.

Timothy Johnson-Thompson moved on to state as the Clear Creek standout lost in

the finals of the 138-pound class.