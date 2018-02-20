GALVESTON COLLEGE FACULTY SENATE, SGA AND POLITICAL SCIENCE CLUB TO HOST STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 23 CANDIDATE FORUM
GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston College Faculty
Senate, Student Government Association and Political
Science Club will host a forum featuring candidates for
District 23 State Representative on Wednesday, Feb.
28, at 7 p.m. in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation
Wing on the Galveston College campus, 4015 Avenue
Q, Galveston, Texas.
District 23 State Rep. Wayne Faircloth, a Republican,
Democratic candidate Amanda Jamrok and Republican
candidate Mayes Middleton will participate in the forum.
The forum will be moderated by Don Davison,
Galveston College Faculty Senate president and professor
of business/accounting.
Citizens are invited to email questions for the candidates,
in advance, to Davison at ddavison@gc.edu.
Audience members also will have an opportunity to
submit questions to the candidates during the forum.
“Throughout its over 50-year history, Galveston
College has been host to numerous political forums,”
Davison said. “These forums have allowed candidates
to express their platforms while at the same time giving
the community the opportunity to meet and know the
candidates better. As a community college, we believe
forums are an essential part of the democratic process
and as such are a key component of our mission to
serve the community of Galveston.”
For more information, contact Don Davison at ddavison@
gc.edu or the Galveston College Public Affairs
office at (409) 944-1302.
