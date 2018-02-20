GALVESTON COLLEGE FACULTY SENATE, SGA AND POLITICAL SCIENCE CLUB TO HOST STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 23 CANDIDATE FORUM

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston College Faculty

Senate, Student Government Association and Political

Science Club will host a forum featuring candidates for

District 23 State Representative on Wednesday, Feb.

28, at 7 p.m. in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation

Wing on the Galveston College campus, 4015 Avenue

Q, Galveston, Texas.

District 23 State Rep. Wayne Faircloth, a Republican,

Democratic candidate Amanda Jamrok and Republican

candidate Mayes Middleton will participate in the forum.

The forum will be moderated by Don Davison,

Galveston College Faculty Senate president and professor

of business/accounting.

Citizens are invited to email questions for the candidates,

in advance, to Davison at ddavison@gc.edu.

Audience members also will have an opportunity to

submit questions to the candidates during the forum.

“Throughout its over 50-year history, Galveston

College has been host to numerous political forums,”

Davison said. “These forums have allowed candidates

to express their platforms while at the same time giving

the community the opportunity to meet and know the

candidates better. As a community college, we believe

forums are an essential part of the democratic process

and as such are a key component of our mission to

serve the community of Galveston.”

For more information, contact Don Davison at ddavison@

gc.edu or the Galveston College Public Affairs

office at (409) 944-1302.