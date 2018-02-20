RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY. EVERYBODY WANTS TO PLAY!

MOTHER Nature’s timing is bad, considering that rain is in the forecast throughout

the tail end of a week that includes three area baseball tournaments, an area softball

tourney and the usual docket of boys and girls soccer.

TODAY, WEDNESDAY: Weather permitting, Texas City’s boys golf team will be at

Newport Golf Club as Goose Creek Memorial plays host to the event.

TOMORROW, THURSDAY: Texas City welcomes a loaded field of high school

baseball teams to the “Oldest Tournament in Texas,” a field that will also include

Dickinson. Meanwhile, Santa Fe hosts its annual baseball tournament which includes

Friendswood. Hitchcock will also host a tourney that will include La Marque and host

of other area Class 4A and 3A teams. Clear Brook, Clear Springs and Galveston Ball

are among the teams at the La Porte Varsity Tournament, while Clear Falls takes

part in the Pearland Tournament and Clear Creek is one of the featured teams at the

Kingwood Tournament.

Most of the area softball teams will be at the Clear Creek ISD Tourney, an event that

will also have Dickinson and Texas City along with each of CCISD’s five schools.

Meanwhile, Galveston Ball will be at the Sweeney Tournament.

FRIDAY: The boys soccer schedule will have Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Friendswood

at Clear Falls, Dickinson at Clear Lake, Alvin at Clear Springs (at Challenger/

Columbia Stadium) and Galveston Ball at Santa Fe each beginning at 7:30pm. Girls

soccer action will have Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Friendswood, Clear

Lake at Dickinson, Clear Springs at Alvin and Santa Fe at Galveston Ball. Each match

will also start at 7:30pm.

The girls powerlifiting meet will be held at Splendora High School with competitors

bidding to make a trip to the state tournament later this month.

Track and field begins to heat up with the majority of the area’s teams taking part

at the Clear Falls Knights Relay, while La Marque hits the road to participate in the

Liberty Relays. Santa Fe will also be on the road as the Indians are at the South

Houston Invitational.

The Rockets return from the All-Star Break with a showdown against the Timberwolves

at Toyota Center beginning at 7:00pm. ESPN and AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will

each broadcast the game, with the latter starting its pregame show at 6:30pm.

SATURDAY: Friendswood’s boys lacrosse team is in Austin will take on Lake Travis

beginning at 3:00pm.