RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY. EVERYBODY WANTS TO PLAY!
MOTHER Nature’s timing is bad, considering that rain is in the forecast throughout
the tail end of a week that includes three area baseball tournaments, an area softball
tourney and the usual docket of boys and girls soccer.
TODAY, WEDNESDAY: Weather permitting, Texas City’s boys golf team will be at
Newport Golf Club as Goose Creek Memorial plays host to the event.
TOMORROW, THURSDAY: Texas City welcomes a loaded field of high school
baseball teams to the “Oldest Tournament in Texas,” a field that will also include
Dickinson. Meanwhile, Santa Fe hosts its annual baseball tournament which includes
Friendswood. Hitchcock will also host a tourney that will include La Marque and host
of other area Class 4A and 3A teams. Clear Brook, Clear Springs and Galveston Ball
are among the teams at the La Porte Varsity Tournament, while Clear Falls takes
part in the Pearland Tournament and Clear Creek is one of the featured teams at the
Kingwood Tournament.
Most of the area softball teams will be at the Clear Creek ISD Tourney, an event that
will also have Dickinson and Texas City along with each of CCISD’s five schools.
Meanwhile, Galveston Ball will be at the Sweeney Tournament.
FRIDAY: The boys soccer schedule will have Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Friendswood
at Clear Falls, Dickinson at Clear Lake, Alvin at Clear Springs (at Challenger/
Columbia Stadium) and Galveston Ball at Santa Fe each beginning at 7:30pm. Girls
soccer action will have Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Friendswood, Clear
Lake at Dickinson, Clear Springs at Alvin and Santa Fe at Galveston Ball. Each match
will also start at 7:30pm.
The girls powerlifiting meet will be held at Splendora High School with competitors
bidding to make a trip to the state tournament later this month.
Track and field begins to heat up with the majority of the area’s teams taking part
at the Clear Falls Knights Relay, while La Marque hits the road to participate in the
Liberty Relays. Santa Fe will also be on the road as the Indians are at the South
Houston Invitational.
The Rockets return from the All-Star Break with a showdown against the Timberwolves
at Toyota Center beginning at 7:00pm. ESPN and AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will
each broadcast the game, with the latter starting its pregame show at 6:30pm.
SATURDAY: Friendswood’s boys lacrosse team is in Austin will take on Lake Travis
beginning at 3:00pm.
