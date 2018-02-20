SALVATION ARMY AUXILIARY PLANNING STYLE SHOW TO HONOR CAROL GREANEY-WURST

By Salvation Army

GALVESTON (Feb. 2018) – The Women’s Auxiliary of

The Salvation Army Galveston County is busy planning

the Runway of Hope Style Show and Luncheon honoring

local resident Carol Greaney-Wurst. Set for March 2 in

the Grand Ballroom of the San Luis Hotel, the show will

feature fashions put together by Blu Boutique for all the

special occasions of the year.

“I’m thrilled to be involved in this great community

event. I have selected several fashions including accessories

that will represent all the special occasions and

fun events women attend throughout the year. Everyone

will get some great fashion ideas for their next special

event or outing,” said Michelle Robach, owner of Blu

Boutique and producer of the Style Show. Professional

models will be joined by well-known local community

supporters Brenda Weber, Chris Kinard, Becky Trout,

Doreen Hughes and Vivian Hernandez. Gina Spagnola

will emcee the event.

Carol Greaney-Wurst will receive the Champion of

Hope award from The Salvation Army for her lifetime of

work in Galveston County. Carol raised six children as

a single mother while teaching school and selling ice

machines on the side. She taught at Ball High for more

than 20 years, an experience that propelled her to run

for, and win, a spot on the GISD school board

where she served for 9 years. She built a

successful business selling ice machines

and other kitchen equipment all while staying

involved in education and other community

organizations.

Doors will open at 11:00 on March 2. VIP

ticket holders can enter at 10:30 for a special

reception and time of shopping in the

Closet of Hope, formally the Chic Boutique.

The Women’s Auxiliary is still collecting

fashions for the Closet of Hope. Donations

of gently used or new high-end fashions

can be dropped off at The Salvation Army

in Galveston at 601 51st Street marked to

the attention of the Style Show. Tickets

and sponsorships are available online at

www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org or

by calling Holly McDonald at 409-763-1691,

ext. 75313. This event is sponsored by the

John P. McGovern Foundation, Kroger, the

Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce,

Realtor Cynthia Wander, HomeTown Bank,

Moody Bank, Texas First Bank, UTMB and

the San Luis Resort