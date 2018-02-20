SALVATION ARMY AUXILIARY PLANNING STYLE SHOW TO HONOR CAROL GREANEY-WURST
By Salvation Army
GALVESTON (Feb. 2018) – The Women’s Auxiliary of
The Salvation Army Galveston County is busy planning
the Runway of Hope Style Show and Luncheon honoring
local resident Carol Greaney-Wurst. Set for March 2 in
the Grand Ballroom of the San Luis Hotel, the show will
feature fashions put together by Blu Boutique for all the
special occasions of the year.
“I’m thrilled to be involved in this great community
event. I have selected several fashions including accessories
that will represent all the special occasions and
fun events women attend throughout the year. Everyone
will get some great fashion ideas for their next special
event or outing,” said Michelle Robach, owner of Blu
Boutique and producer of the Style Show. Professional
models will be joined by well-known local community
supporters Brenda Weber, Chris Kinard, Becky Trout,
Doreen Hughes and Vivian Hernandez. Gina Spagnola
will emcee the event.
Carol Greaney-Wurst will receive the Champion of
Hope award from The Salvation Army for her lifetime of
work in Galveston County. Carol raised six children as
a single mother while teaching school and selling ice
machines on the side. She taught at Ball High for more
than 20 years, an experience that propelled her to run
for, and win, a spot on the GISD school board
where she served for 9 years. She built a
successful business selling ice machines
and other kitchen equipment all while staying
involved in education and other community
organizations.
Doors will open at 11:00 on March 2. VIP
ticket holders can enter at 10:30 for a special
reception and time of shopping in the
Closet of Hope, formally the Chic Boutique.
The Women’s Auxiliary is still collecting
fashions for the Closet of Hope. Donations
of gently used or new high-end fashions
can be dropped off at The Salvation Army
in Galveston at 601 51st Street marked to
the attention of the Style Show. Tickets
and sponsorships are available online at
www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org or
by calling Holly McDonald at 409-763-1691,
ext. 75313. This event is sponsored by the
John P. McGovern Foundation, Kroger, the
Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce,
Realtor Cynthia Wander, HomeTown Bank,
Moody Bank, Texas First Bank, UTMB and
the San Luis Resort
Leave a Comment