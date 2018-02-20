SAN ANTONIO OR BUST: AREA BOYS HOOPS TEAMS BID FOR STATE TITLE RUNS

THREE OF THE area’s boys basketball teams advanced to the postseason ranked

among the state’s best teams in the final regular season poll from the Texas Association

of Basketball Coaches.

Texas City headed into the playoffs ranked 19th in the Class 5A poll after coach Chris

Mason’s Stinagrees finished the regular campaign with a 20-11 record and a 12-4 record

in a rugged District 23-5A. The Stings opened the playoffs with a Region III bi-district

round matchup against Houston Furr on Tuesday at HISD’s Barnett Field House.

First-year coach Kevin Wilcox overcame a slow start to push La Marque to its

third straight district championship as the Cougars shared the 24-3A crown with rival

Hitchcock with a 11-1 record. La Marque, ranked 17th in the 3A poll, came into Monday’s

Region III bi-district round matchup against Kirbyville at Dayton with an overall record

of 20-11.

A road loss at La Marque was the only blemish on Hitchcock’s record in 24-3A as the

Bulldogs shared the district crown with the Coogs. With an overall mark of 20-11, coach

Steve Adamson’s squad took on Buna in a Region III bi-district round contest Monday

at East Chambers High School.

District 24-6A champion Dickinson played against Alief Taylor on Tuesday at Pearland

High School, while Clear Creek opened its postseason run versus Pearland at Phillips

Field House in Pasadena. Phiilips Field House was also the site where Clear Springs

met Pearland Dawson following the Creek contest on Tuesday.

Hitchcock is the only girls team remaining in the area as the Bulldogs took on East

Chambers in the 3A, Region III quarterfinals, which was played at Baytown Sterling High

School. Clear Springs’ season came to an end with a 64-63 loss to Humble Summer

Creek in a 6A, Region III area round game last Friday, while Galveston Ball fell to

Kingwood Park in a 33-29 heartbreaker in the 5A, Region III area round