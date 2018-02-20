THE SEARCH FOR PHOSPHORUS-LIQUID GOLD???

We are all made aware, in one way or another, that our

earth has some resources that are finite and the more

of “us” there are, the more concerned experts become

about how to deal with these limited resources. We often

hear about the challenges here in our country and around

the world to meet the needs of populations facing food,

water, clean air and other shortages. Yet one of the most

vital, finite and without any possible substitutions, is

Phosphorous.

Earth Magazine describes phosphorus as “fundamental

to life: It is part of the structural framework of DNA and

RNA, it’s present in all cells, and it is the main component

of bone and tooth enamel. It’s also essential to plant

growth; the more phosphorus, the faster the growth and

the higher the crop yield. One of the primary nutrients

in commercial fertilizer, along with nitrogen and potassium,

is phosphorus. Phosphorus has no substitute as a

nutrient and cannot be synthesized, but must instead be

mined from existing sources, which, by some accounts,

may have already reached peak production.”

Surprisingly, we may well be the best resource for

replacing phosphorous through….our urine. Correct.

Urine is remarkable sterile and we humans seem to be

great intake vessels for all the phosphates we consume.

We do not use them and so they pass through our bodies

in our urine. As it turns out, urine is pretty darn sterile

and a fairly recent study comparing regular fertilizer to

pasteurized urine on hay crops and the urine is proving

to be significantly more impactful. In fact, one gentleman

in Vermont said the urine literally doubled his production.

Now obviously urine is not the sole solution to the need

to increase food production for the world’ ever growing

population, but it does highlight the fact that as more and

more people occupy our planet, we will find ourselves

looking at problems from very different perspectives.

Oddly enough, this year marks the 30th anniversary of

ZPG or the Zero Population Growth movement, which

was quite the radical idea when I was in college. Bumper

stickers, posters, public service announcements, and

magazine advertisements urged people to adopt the ZPG

philosophy and to join the organization. And, amazingly,

the idiosyncratic campaign succeeded beyond all expectations.

According to some reports, the years between

1969 and 1972 saw the membership of ZPG briefly blossom

to more than 35,000 members.ZPG’s early mission

was relatively straightforward: raise public awareness

of the link between population growth and environmental

degradation and, in turn, encourage people to have

smaller families. Thus, the corresponding message was

simple: Stop at Two. ZPG’s focus concentrated on reducing

desired family size and ensuring the means and rights

of human reproduction.

In the late 60’s in America, “revolutionary” would be an

apt description of someone daring enough to talk about

reproductive rights. Large families were generally considered

to be desirable and comprised the norm. But along

came Rachel Carson’s groundbreaking and best-selling

Silent Spring, which revealed the dangers of chemical

pollution. Environmental disasters seemed to be on the

increase; for example, Lake Erie was declared a “dying

sinkhole.” Environmental awareness began to enter the

public consciousness. In the summer of 1969, as the

highly polluted Cuyahoga River near Cleveland burst into

flames, there seemed to be an apocalyptic urgency to the

soon-to-be-called “ environmental cause.” Bill Reyerson,

founder of the first campus chapter of ZPG, described the

reaction to the burning rivers and other catastrophes. “It

sent shock waves through the country,” he remembered.

“People realized that if the country was so polluted that

rivers could burn, we had a serious problem.”

A report from Jeff Schweers of the Gainesville Sun

found that back in 2015, a University of Florida researcher

and his team of students have come up with a novel

approach to water conservation that turns urine into fertilizer

and takes pharmaceuticals out of the environment.

Treavor Boyer, an associate professor of the University

of Florida’s Department of Environmental Engineering

Sciences, and his team have developed a source-separation

technique to harvest valuable nutrients like nitrogen,

phosphorous and potassium from flushed water.

“We’re doing

research on urine

separation that

really starts at the

source, and that

is investigating

urinals and toilets,

and goes all

the way to using

the urine as fertilizer,”

Boyer said.

The team is

investigating the

chemistry of urine

and how it changes

in urinals, making

sure urinals

work properly to

prevent clogging

and odors he

said.

Urine is responsible

for 80 percent

of the nitrogen,

half the

phosphorus, and

half the pharmaceuticals in wastewater.

Their project won the American Society of

Civil Engineers 2015 sustainable development

award because of its potential application in

developing countries.

About 20 percent of the water used on the UF

campus is for wastewater, he noted. Installing

waterless urinals and no-mix toilets would cut

that usage to 1 percent.

Boyer also envisions using the wastewater

generated at the Swamp during football games

to fertilize the playing field. The nitrogen flushed

during one game is enough to meet the needs of

fertilizing the field for a year, he said.

“It is not a stretch to apply this liquid urine to

provide nitrogen needs,” he said.

Most places in the U.S. use drinking water to

flush toilets, he said. By harvesting the nutrients

to create fertilizer and remove pharmaceuticals

would be a boon to the environment, he said.

A source of guidance for those who wish

to use urine in their home gardens is Carol

Steinfeld’s book, Liquid Gold, the Lore and Logic

of Using Urine to Grow Plants. Not only is it a

how-to manual, but it also gives an illustrated

history of various uses of urine.