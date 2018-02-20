TRYING TO MAKE SENSE OUT OF SENSELESSNESS

A shooting. It happened again. Did you know that a gun

has gone off on a school campus 18 times in 2018? It’s

only February. Now granted, not all of these instances

resulted in casualties—and some of them took place out

of school hours—but the fact remains that people went

to a school. And they had a firearm. By the way, that last

piece of information I got from a Washington Post article.

The latest in a string of shootings that started years

and years ago occurred in Parkland, Florida at the

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. On February

14, a 19-year-old former student (he had been expelled)

walked into the school and opened fire. According to an

article by NBC, the assailant used a semi-automatic rifle

during the shooting, which resulted in 17 people killed

and 14 people injured. And USA Today stated that the

gunman—whose name I refuse to state because I won’t

give him any attention—had been expelled from the

school due to fighting. The same article by USA Today

also stated that the attacker pulled the fire alarm before

starting his attack, resulting in more people flooding the

school hallways. According to an article by PBS News

Hour “Florida Sen. Bill Nelson said, after speaking with

the FBI, that the suspect “set off the fire alarm so the

kids would come out of the classrooms.” This leads me

to believe that he had planned the entire thing. This is an

assumption, and I can never prove it, but I don’t think it’s

a far-fetched one.

Now, I conducted research on the shooting and on the

assailant and what I found was disturbing. First of all,

according to an article by the LA Times, the shooter had

been receiving treatment for mental health issues at a

clinic but “had not been to the clinic for more than year.”

That same article also stated that students and police

described him as “a loner, troubled and depressed”, that

he had been abusive towards his ex-girlfriend, that he

had a fight with her current boyfriend and that he was living

with family friends after the death of his mother. More

frightening was the fact that, according to the LA Times,

an Instagram account under his name consisted of “photos

of a young man wearing U.S. Army hats posing with

guns and knives”, he often “talked about background

checks and plans to purchase a rifle” and, according to

an article by NBC, “a YouTube user who used the same

name as the suspected Florida gunman was investigated

by the FBI for a comment boasting about plans to shoot

up a school,”. Unfortunately, I am unsure if anything

came about as a result of the complaint the original

uploader of the video sent to the FBI and it is unclear if

this commenter was the attacker.

All of this should have been a cause for concern.

Unfortunately there is that situation of ‘how can we stop

something from happening before it even happens?” We

have to keep our eyes and ears open for any suspicious

behavior. If you see or hear something troubling, report

it. There were so many signs that this gunman would

commit such a horrific act. So why wasn’t he reported?

Why wasn’t he looked into? And if he had been going to a

mental health clinic, it meant he had some type of mental

health issues, so why could he purchase a gun?

I conducted some research on gun control in America

and found an article by DW which provided eight key

facts regarding it. I found out that people have to be

18 to buy shotguns, rifles or ammunition, 21 to buy all

other firearms, and that “fugitives, peopled deemed a

danger to society and patients involuntarily committed

to mental institutions” can’t buy weapons. Furthermore,

background checks are in place and guns cannot be sold

to people who “have been found guilty of unlawfully possessing

or using controlled substances within the past

year. Even further, twelve of the 50 states require permits

to buy handguns, and three—California, Connecticut

and Hawaii—require permits to buy rifles and shotguns.

However, with that said, “most states require permits

to carry handguns” but “some states allow residents

to carry handguns without permits.” And added to this,

“virtually no state requires a permit to carry rifles and

shotguns.”

This in and of itself is an issue, but then there is the

‘gunshow loophole’. It was stated in the DW article that:

“According to the ATF (The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,

Firearms and Explosives), anyone can sell a gun without

an FFL (Federal Firearms License) from their home,

online, at a flea market or at a gun show as long as he or

she is not conducting the sale as part of regular business

activity”. So what does this mean? It means that people

who wouldn’t be allowed to buy a gun can now get their

hands on one. And why is this even possible?

“Why” is all we can ask. The gun control debate has

been talked about for years. And unfortunately we are

not any closer to finding a solution. Because we cannot

come to an agreement. People say it’s a mental health

issue, people say it’s a second amendment right to bear

arms, people say that we cannot ban guns because

criminals will get their hands on them anyway. People

say, if you get rid of guns the criminals will find something

else to use, people say “guns don’t kill people, people kill

people.” All of this is true. But with the amount of innocent

people—men, women and children—who are dying,

year by year, due to gun violence—can’t we all agree

that something must be done? This may be my naivety

speaking, but why does it seem as if America has more

gun-related deaths compared to any other country?

The biggest issue is, I don’t know what we can do to

make this stop. If a person obtains a gun legally, we don’t

know what they will do with it after the buy it. We cannot

stop a person from selling a gun at one of these socalled

“gunshows”. When I mention gun control, people

ask me “what do I propose we do” and, honestly, I don’t

know. I DON’T KNOW. But what I do know is that we

CANNOT keep seeing people die. It’s not right.

I’m tired of it all. Aren’t you? I’m worried we will get

to the point where we are apathetic to the entire situation.

People should not go into movie theaters, schools,

churches and other public places and lose their lives.

Children should not go to school and never come home

again. A parent should not be burying their child because

we cannot change the way this country views guns and

makes it quite easy for anyone to get their hands on one.

There will always be bad people in the world. But we

have to work together and educate ourselves, so that it

is extremely difficult—even impossible—for these bad

people to commit these acts.