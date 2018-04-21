BE THE CHANGE OF WHAT COMES OUT OF YOUR MOUTH.

In the Bible, it says “Death and life are in the power of the tongue and those who love it will eat its fruit.” So that scripture proves to us how powerful the words are

that come out of our mouths. Let me give you a quick analogy. In the Book of John, 1:1 it says, “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God.” Verse2 says “He was in the Beginning with God” and verse 3 “All things were made through Him and without Him nothing was made that was made.” And when we skip over to John 14:12, “And Jesus says ‘The works that I do, you will do; and even greater works than these.’ So if Jesus was “in the beginning” with God, when “all things were made”, and He said we will do the same works that He did and even greater than Him, and in the Beginning He SPOKE everything into existence? If we can do the same works as Him and even greater; then how powerful are the words that are coming out of our mouths? So often, we say things without even taking into account what we are saying; not realizing we are actually planting seeds over our lives and the lives of those around us. Could you imagine if we were able to obtain everything that came out of our mouths immediately? Just think about it. You get home from a hard days work, and your neck and back is in a lot of pain and you are not realizing how powerful your words are and the things that you say, you will get instantly, and you say “My neck is KILLING me.” and just like that, you cease to exist. Each of us has to take responsibility that you get what you say. It may not be instant but you WILL get what you say. I Believe when we begin to change the way that we speak, then we will see a difference in our lives. Because our words are powerful. Just like when we talk to, or about, other people, our words can build them up or tear them down; especially if this is a person under you influence. So I believe we need to calculate our words, recognizing their power, and speaking them only when they need to be spoken. Remember, you have an Enemy that cannot read your mind and can only use what comes out of your mouth. Joking or not, the words that come out of your mouth gives him ammunition against you. When you speak negativity, even in jest, you are putting that negativity out there for him to use. Is what you are saying really funny or is it just cruel? I believe strongly that our words shape our lives. Are your words positive or negative; harmful or helpful; uplifting or destructive? It is your life. Be The Change You Want To See (and Hear).