CAVENESS SHOWS GREAT RESPECT FOR TCHS STUDENT BODY #NEVERAGAIN

TEXAS CITY HIGH SCHOOL students made an impactful presence during Friday’s National School Walkout, peacefully making their stance against school shootings. The walkout — held on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting — was part of a morning where schools across the country continued the #NeverAgain movment in the wake of the February 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas (Florida) High School that killed 17 students and faculty and

wounded 17 others. Organized by the Texas City High School Political Activism Club, the walkout began with senior student and PAC president Jaeden Johnson naming each of the 17 who perished at Stoneman Douglas with students holding up the name of each as they walked from the desks that sat at midfield of Stingaree Stadium. Senior Bailey Povese followed with a stirring presentation of

various 911 calls from other school shootings. “Change can happen in many different ways and there are many different solutions to one problem,” said senior Stormie Gutierrez, one of the eight students who spoke during the walkout

which drew more than 90 percent of the Texas City High School student body. “I’m not here to tell you what we should do. I’m here to tell you what we can do.”

Area law enforcement came out strongly to make sure the walkout would happen without fear of any possible threats. While there were no reports of threats, the Texas City Police Department, along with Galveston and Harris County sheriffs and TCISD Police, made for an imposing presence that assured no harm would befall on Stingaree Stadium. Friday’s walkout was not without its detractors as several parents of TCHS students voiced distain over the event. Most of those who took their issues to social media believed the walkout would have a liberalleaning

political spin but neither of those who spoke did not bring up repealing the Second Amendment nor show bias toward a political party. “Regardless of what your political beliefs are,” said junior Michael Hudson, “we can make the changes to make this world better, safer and stronger.” “The Political Activism Club was made to be a catapult to true action in our political area,” added senior Brandon

Sam. “Our club is deeply passionate about politics and reform in a world that we all care about.” Seniors Daniela Betancourt, Malik Julien and Ray Kirven

and sophomore Isabella Johnson were also among the PAC members who spoke on the blustry and chilly mid-April morning. TCISD Superintendent Rodney Caveness gave his support to the walkout, which was achieved by the high school

going to a schedule that was similar to having a pep rally or another school function. The students went to each of their classes on Friday but had a few less minutes. Director of Communications Melissa Tortorici said that La Marque High School also had an opportunity to have a walkout but declined due to lack of interest from most of the student body. Texas City High School was one of over 2,300 schools nationwide that took part in the walkout, one that received mostly positive reviews throughout social media. “It was a very peaceful event. The kids were brilliant and their message was clear,” said Texas City High School

principal Holly La Roe. “They left a strong impact with their call to action.”