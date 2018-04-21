by Raynard Twin Benson

Editor’s Note: I was introduced to Mr. “Twin” Benson through one Cpl. Timothy Herd of Texas City PD. Little did I know what a gift I had received from that one tip. Mr. Benson turned out to be a force of nature. A talented woodworker,

devoted husband to his hardworking wife Gloria, uncle to his beautiful nephew Dillian and the most positive servant heart I have ever been blessed to meet, Mr. Benson and his wife Gloria have dedicated their lives to this amazing young man. And the result is Dillian’s Dream Sweet Treats. You may have driven by and seen Dillian’s bright yellow truck and tent there on 1765. There is usually a group

sitting at the picnic table and children wandering around in a complete state of snow cone bliss. This family serves every order with a big old side of “feel good”.

Because you cannot help but be lifted up by Dillian’s smile waiting to greet you as you walk up to the window to place your order. And the food is great! Throwback Frito pie in the Frito bag; snow cones piled high with Gummies and Sours and cherries, BBQ to die for and you have not known Heaven until you have bitten into a Tigers Blood flavored pickle! And now Dillian has decided to reach out and help kids that have not been so fortunate as he. He decided to throw a party and invite everybody in town to come have some fun and help end child hunger,

ONE RED NOSE at a time. Pretty remarkable considering. So if you want to get a great big slice of “feel good”, come by Dillian’s Dream any old time as long as its Monday to Thursday 12 to 6 and 12 to 7 on Friday and Saturdays. And make sure you come back on the 19th of May for Dillian’s RED NOSE CELEBRATION

from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy some BBQ and HELP DILLIAN HELP END CHILD HUNGER! Here is Dillian’s Story as told by his Uncle Ray Benson. “One morning, I went into Dillian’s room and asked him what he wanted to do today. “I want to get a snow cone in La Marque from the snow cone place!” he answered. “And I also want to go riding on the beach in Galveston.” I said, “OK, we can do that.” So I helped him wash his face, brush his teeth and get dressed, and then we waited for Snow King to open. Finally, we hit the road. When we arrived, I asked

Dillian what flavor he wanted and went to the window to place his order. After I returned, I set his snow cone on his lap, and then we started off for Galveston. A few blocks down the street Dillian pointed backwards, exclaiming, “Uncle Ray, I want one of those.” “What do you mean?” I asked. “One of those,” he repeated. “One of those.” I turned off the radio and asked him again, “What are you trying to say?” He took his time to speak, and said, “Uncle Ray, I want my own snow cone business!!!” I questioned him, “What do you mean you want your own snow cone business?” “Uncle Ray,” he said, “you have your own business; I want

my own too!!!” He spoke to me with total clarity and confidence. I asked him, “Are you sure?” He replied with certainty, “Yes, Uncle Ray.” “OK,” I answered with a smile–not knowing where the money for this would come from.

From that moment I began praying, telling God Dillian’s dream. A few days later, after putting a lot of thought into it, I shared his dream with my wife. She was so touched by this story, her emotions took over and she began to cry. After that happy and emotional moment she declared, “We have to make this happen for Dillian!!!” She and I began praying and brainstorming. We wanted to do everything we could for Dillian, our special needs nephew, to help make his idea come to life. One year later, Dillian’s dream has at last become a reality. Welcome to Dillian’s Sweet Treats Dream!” “Come Get Your Chill On With Dillian”