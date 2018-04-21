LMHS HONOR SOCIETY INDUCTS NEW MEMBERS

When the National Honor Society was established by the National Association for Secondary School Principals (NASSP) in 1921, the principals involved hoped to create an organization that would recognize and encourage academic achievement while also developing other characteristics essential to citizens in a democracy. These ideals of scholarship, service, leadership, and character remain as relevant

today as they were in 1921. In fact, as we prepare future leaders for global citizenship, the opportunity to support these ideals becomes even more important. Membership in NHS is both an honor and a commitment. It is this commitment that has helped shape the Honor Society’s reputation for excellence, making it a valued asset among administrators, faculty members, students, parents, and communities. Members are not selected on GPA alone. Students who are selected must meet the criteria in all four pillars of Leadership,

Scholarship, Service, and Character. La Marque High School recently held the National Honor Society Induction Ceremony for new members. Here are the individuals who have met the criteria in all four pillars. Congratulations to: Kaitlyn Allen, D’Auntae Arvie, Chelsea Bourgeois, Emily Brannon, Jada Brown, Alexis Crussell, Markayla Eleam, Eugene Foster, Daijah Greer, Taryn Hailey,

Miguel Hernandez-Dosal, Amari Holmes, Kayla Isaac Steans, Jae’Nell Johnson, Thomas Johnson, Jakayla Johnson, Taylor Kemp, Jada Lozano, Michael Lyons, Uniquie McDaniel, David Owens, Austin Patterson, Taryn Ramos, Michael Robinson, Alianna Romero, Brianna Ross, Tory Tate, Cheree Taylor, Jeremiah

Taylor, Kerri Turner and Janavia Wells.