SAFE PLACES

I talked about carrying and being burdened down last week. I’d like to continue that thought once again. We, as a people, seem to be in an interesting season of time. For many there seems to be much sadness and grief that is happening and that is a heavy burden to carry. We all know that we face seasons of change in life; times of peace, times of war; times of love and times of hate; times to build up; and times to tear down. These changes can be heartbreaking for many of us. Even the toughest warrior among us needs a safe haven, a place of comfort, the place we can run to where we know we will find solace. So often, we carry around such heavy burdens and problems that weigh us down day after day. Instead of laying them down, we pile on new ones until the weight breaks us down completely.

Even then, we hesitate to go to our safe place of comfort because we would appear weak or needy. Instead, we shift the burdens around, brush ourselves off, and keep going until we break down again. If I’m describing you, I beg of you,

drop the things that are hurting you and burdening you down, and run to your safe place. There are times we need to leave our comfort zones, but this

isn’t one of them. You need to be comforted and loved, just as a child needs the strong arms of a Father and the tenderness of their Mother. It’s not a sign of weakness, my friend. It’s a sign of a heart that loves.